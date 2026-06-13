Minnesota Woman Found Alive After 3 Days Stuck in Puddle of Mud

A Minnesota woman was found alive three days after she was reported missing, stuck in a puddle of mud. She was discovered by two ATV riders who were able to rescue her and provide her with assistance until help arrived.

A Minnesota woman, Kathryn Woessner, 68, was found alive three days after she was reported missing, stuck in a puddle of mud . She was discovered by two ATV riders, Adam Sandbeck and Mike Gravalin, who were riding on trails east of Park Rapids, Minnesota.

The riders spotted Woessner's van and then saw her lying on the ground next to it, partially submerged in the mud. Sandbeck described the scene, saying 'All you could see was just the round part of her face, like her mouth, her lips. You couldn't even see her ears. It was all submerged.

' Woessner was able to whisper 'Help me' to the riders, which Sandbeck said 'scared the crap out of me. ' She told them she had fallen into the puddle and that it was 'like quicksand, and she couldn't get out. ' The riders were able to rescue Woessner and provide her with assistance until help arrived. This incident highlights the importance of community and the kindness of strangers in helping those in need.

It also serves as a reminder that even in the most difficult situations, there is always hope for rescue and assistance. The fact that Woessner was found alive after three days is a testament to her resilience and the efforts of the riders who discovered her. This story is a heartwarming example of the human spirit and the power of kindness in the face of adversity





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Minnesota Woman Found Alive Puddle Of Mud ATV Riders Rescue Efforts

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