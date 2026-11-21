Minnesota Wild star defenceman Quinn Hughes is sidelined for at least two games due to injury sustained against Calgary Flames, missing upcoming matches.

Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes has officially announced that star defenceman Quinn Hughes will miss at least the next two games due to an injury sustained during Thursday's contest. Hughes is scheduled to return to Minnesota for further medical evaluation and will not participate in the team's upcoming road trip fixtures. This absence significantly impacts the defensive lineup as the Wild face critical matchups against the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

Injury Details From Calgary Flames Game

Hynes confirmed that Hughes was injured in the third period of the match against the Calgary Flames. The incident occurred after Hughes took a hit from Adam Klapka along the boards. He left the game immediately and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Also read Minnesota Wild Beat Calgary Flames 4-1 as Kaprizov and Hughes Extend Point Streaks

Despite the injury, Hughes had a productive night prior to the hit. He finished the night with a goal and an assist. He logged 23 minutes and 42 seconds of ice time during the loss to Calgary.

Return To Vancouver And Previous Success

This upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks marks the first time Hughes will face his former team since joining the Wild. He served as the captain for the Canucks before the trade. Hughes previously faced them on Oct. 25 and recorded a goal and an assist in 26:10 of ice time during a 4-2 victory for Minnesota.

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The trade that brought Hughes to Minnesota occurred on Dec. 12, 2025. The Wild acquired him in exchange for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenceman Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-round pick owned by Adam Novotny. This deal was a major move to bolster the blue line for the playoff push.

Current Season Statistics And Contract Status

The 27-year-old Hughes has been a consistent performer for Minnesota this season. He has recorded eight goals and 34 points in 24 games played. His average ice time stands at 27 minutes and 49 seconds per game, highlighting his importance to the team's defensive structure and offensive transitions.

Hughes is currently in the final season of a six-year contract worth $47.10 million. The contract carries an annual average value (AAV) of $7.85 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, making his current performance crucial for his future market value.

Wild Standing And Road Trip Outlook

The Minnesota Wild currently sit atop the Central Division with 38 points. The team has won five straight games entering this difficult stretch. Missing Hughes for at least two games, including tonight's contest against Vancouver and Monday's game against San Jose, will test the depth of the defensive corps. The team must rely on remaining roster players to maintain their winning streak while Hughes undergoes evaluation in Minnesota.