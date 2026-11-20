The Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night as Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes extended their 13-game point streaks.

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night in Calgary, Alberta, as Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes both extended their point streaks to 13 games. The Associated Press reported the result of the Western Conference matchup at the Calgary Flames' home arena.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each recorded a goal and two assists for the Wild. Hughes and Joel Eriksson Ek each added a goal and an assist, and Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves to earn his league-leading 16th win.

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Minnesota Wild Take Early Control Against Calgary Flames

The Minnesota Wild opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game, when Eriksson Ek finished a deflection set up by Kaprizov and Boldy. The quick start gave Minnesota an immediate advantage in a game it would control for most of the evening.

Hughes doubled the lead at 8:09 of the first period, whipping a shot past Dustin Wolf from the blueline to make it 2-0. That goal extended Hughes' point streak and showed how the Wild generated scoring from their defensemen as well as their forwards.

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Simon Nemec scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames, who fell to 10-12-1 on the season. Wolf stopped 18 shots in defeat, and the Flames could not mount a comeback against a Wild team that held a multi-goal advantage for much of the game.

Point Streaks and Road Form Define the Wild Season

Minnesota improved to 17-3-4 on the season and has won five games in a row. The Wild have also recorded points in 13 consecutive games, a run that stands at 11-0-2 over that stretch.

Kaprizov has eight goals and 18 assists during his 13-game point streak, while Hughes has six goals and 15 assists during his own run. Those two active streaks are the longest in the NHL, and they helped Minnesota stay near the top of the league standings.

The Wild have won nine straight games on the road, which equals the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history. The franchise record of 12 road wins in a row was set during the 2014-15 season, so Minnesota is one win away from matching the top of its own record book.

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Connor McDavid's 23-game point streak came to an end on Thursday, leaving Kaprizov and Hughes with the longest active streaks in the league. That shift moved the spotlight across the league's scoring leaders and gave the Wild's two stars a new benchmark to measure their runs against.

Wild and Flames Return to Action on Saturday Night

The Wild play next at the Canucks on Saturday night, and the Flames host the Blackhawks on the same evening. Both teams will look to build on their results from Thursday as the weekend schedule unfolds.

For Minnesota, the Saturday game continues a road stretch that has already produced nine consecutive wins away from home. For Calgary, the home matchup against the Blackhawks offers a chance to respond after a loss in which Wolf made 18 saves and the offense managed only one goal.