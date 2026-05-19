The Minnesota Twins secured a historic victory over the Houston Astros thanks to slugger Josh Bell securing his 12th career multi-homer game and reliever Carlos Rojas recording his first career start. The friendly nature of the matchup was evident as Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña was activated for the first time since April 11, after recovering from a hamstring strain.

The Minnesota Twins secured a historic victory over the Houston Astros with slugger Josh Bell securing his 12th career multi-homer game and reliever Carlos Rojas recording his first career start.

Carlos Rojas, a reliever who has made three relief appearances and debuted on April 22, allowed two hits and struck out three in his first career start. He made his first start against the Astros on Monday, after recovering from a hamstring injury and showcasing his potential in the game against the Twins. Kevin Pargo, the manager of the Twins, praised Rojas' performance, stating 'Carlos Rojas had a solid outing tonight.

He showed good control and a solid effort, which is something we wanted to see from him.

'. Moreover, the friendly nature of the matchup was evident as Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña was activated for the first time since April 11, after recovering from a right hamstring strain. Peña had a base-loaded walk in his first plate appearance on Monday, showcasing his determination and leadership in the team. Lastly, Tyler Robertson takes the mound for Houston on Tuesday after winning two of his last three starts.

In contrast, Kevin's Poargo sends RHP Andrew LaGrandi for the Twins. Walton Keith Urso, Tyler Robertson, Kevin Poargo, Andrew LaGrandi, Jeremy Peña are five topics related to the news





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