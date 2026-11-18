Minnesota Twins return veteran Trevor Gray to the rotation. He previously played for Boston Red Sox and Minnesota, providing stability for the 2027 roster.

The Minnesota Twins have officially confirmed the re-signing of veteran right-handed pitcher Trevor Gray for the upcoming 2027 season. This move brings back a familiar face to Target Field, marking Gray's return to the organization where he established himself as a reliable starter over previous campaigns.

Trevor Gray Returns to Minnesota Twins Roster

Trevor Gray is returning to Minnesota after spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Twins. During his previous stint with the club, Gray started 56 games over two seasons. He leaves with a 16-13 team record and a 2.90 ERA while wearing the Twins uniform.

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The 37-year-old right-hander spent the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox before returning to Minnesota. Gray made 29 starts last season and finished with a career-high 18 wins. His performance in Boston was historic, as he went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA and struck out 149 batters in 169 innings.

Gray's win total and ERA were the best for the Boston Red Sox last season. His 18 wins were tied with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez for most in MLB last season. Additionally, Gray's 2.72 ERA was the 8th-best in all of baseball during the 2024 campaign.

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Twins Strengthen Pitching Rotation for Upcoming Season

Minnesota has plenty of time to make more moves, but for now Gray looks to bolster a 2027 rotation consisting of Joe Ryan, Pablo López, Dean Kremer, and Taj Bradley. The addition of Gray provides significant depth and experience to a group that is already anchored by several key starters.

Pablo López missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, but is expected to be ready toward the start of next season, pending a lockout. His return would further solidify the Twins' pitching staff, which already features the steady presence of Joe Ryan and Dean Kremer. Taj Bradley adds a younger element to the mix, providing flexibility for the managerial staff.

Trevor Gray Second Offseason Deal for Minnesota Twins

This signing marks the Twins' second deal this offseason. The organization previously extended a qualifying offer to catcher Ryan Jeffers. Securing Trevor Gray allows the Twins to address their rotation needs while maintaining continuity with a pitcher who understands the team's system and fan base.

The decision to re-sign Gray reflects the Twins' commitment to building a competitive roster through strategic retention of proven talent. With Gray returning to a healthy López and a strong core of other starters, the Twins are positioning themselves for a strong showing in the 2027 season. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how the rotation performs once spring training begins.