Minnesota State Mavericks Hockey Increases Costs for Fans, Raises Revenue with NIL Budget

Minnesota State Mavericks Hockey has announced several modifications to increase revenue for their National Letter of Intent (NIL) budget. These changes include increasing ticket prices, adding a new sponsor patch, and implementing a $2 'Competitive Excellence Fund' fee for single-game tickets.

On May 22, Minnesota State Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman published a letter to Mavericks men’s hockey season ticket holders. In it, he detailed a number of ways that the team would be increasing costs for fans next season and other modifications the team will be making in order to raise more revenue - most of which is for their NIL budget.

These steps reflect a balanced approach: making the necessary investments to sustain championship-level success while enhancing the value and experience for those who make Maverick Hockey possible-our supporters. This is an important moment for our program. With your continued partnership, we are confident in our ability to navigate this evolving landscape, strengthen Maverick Hockey and build for the future





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Minnesota State Mavericks Hockey Increasing Costs Raising Revenue NIL Budget Sponsor Patch Competitive Excellence Fund Fee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Memorial Cup continues from Kelowna on Sunday as the top teams from around the Canadian Hockey League compete for junior hockey’s biggest prize. The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Chicoutimi Saguenîns battle host Kelowna Rockets with both teams searching for their first win at the tournament.

Read more »

Cardiff Huskies Set to Launch 30th Anniversary of Iconic Para Ice Hockey SquadThe Cardiff Huskies are one of the UK's original Para ice hockey teams, and May 2026 is significant for them because it is 30 years since their first competitive game. Their inception sparked the growth of Sledge hockey, also known as Para ice hockey, which was introduced at the 1994 Winter Paralympics.

Read more »

‘My own people’: Hockey North Hall of Fame inducts first classNew Hockey North Hall of Fame honours 30 unsung northern Ontario hockey contributors, from coaches and players to media and builders.

Read more »

Great Britain's top hockey players Ben Bowns and Robert Dowd to retire from international hockeyGoaltender Ben Bowns and forward Robert Dowd of Great Britain's national hockey team have announced they will retire from international hockey after the World Championship finale against Germany

Read more »