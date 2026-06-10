Minnesota Lynx Extend Winning Streak to Eight with 100-76 Rout of Dallas Wings

Rookie Olivia Miles stars with 24 points as the Minnesota Lynx become the first WNBA team to ten wins, defeating the Dallas Wings 100-76 in a dominant home performance.

The Minnesota Lynx continued their dominant start to the WNBA season with a commanding 100-76 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

This win marks their eighth consecutive triumph and makes them the first team to reach ten victories this season. Rookie guard Olivia Miles led the charge with an impressive performance, scoring 24 points alongside seven rebounds and six assists. Veteran Kayla McBride contributed 22 points, hitting four of the team's seven three-pointers, while Natasha Howard added 21 points and Courtney Williams chipped in with 16.

For the Wings, Paige Bueckers topped the scoring with 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale had 16, and Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. The highly anticipated debut of Azzi Fudd, the number one draft pick, proved challenging as she managed only six points on difficult 2-for-12 shooting. The game was essentially decided in the first half where the Lynx showcased their offensive firepower.

Four of Minnesota's starters reached double figures by halftime, fueled by Howard and Miles each with 14 points, and McBride and Williams each adding 12. This balanced and high-scoring attack propelled the Lynx to a substantial 58-38 lead at the break. The Wings, despite a strong effort from their star players, could not find a rhythm on offense and were consistently outmatched by Minnesota's pace and execution.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 75-60 advantage, the Lynx ensured there would be no dramatic comeback. Their starters accounted for 71 of the team's points, highlighting the depth and production of the first five. Courtney Williams's basket with just over thirty seconds remaining pushed Minnesota past the one hundred point mark, a feat they have now achieved three times this season.

The game also featured an exceptional streak of 26 consecutive made free throws by both teams before a miss late in the fourth quarter. This victory further solidifies the Lynx's position as an early season powerhouse, demonstrating their ability to dominate through prolific scoring, balanced contributions, and relentless pressure





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