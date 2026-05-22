Minnesota Lynx Defeat Toronto Tempo 100-72

Maya Caldwell led a balanced attack with 16 points for Minnesota while Toronto's Kia Nurse contributed with 23 points. The loss was Toronto's worst as they dropped to 3-3 after two losses.

Reserve Maya Caldwell led a balanced attack with 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Toronto Tempo 100-72 on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Toronto's other two losses were by three and four points.

Minnesota's first four games were decided by a total of 16 points. Courtney Williams scored 15 points, rookie Olivia Miles had 14 and Natasha Howard and Kayla McBride each had 13 for the Lynx (3-2). Kia Nurse led Toronto with 23 points off the bench and rookie Kiki Rice added 11. Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey, who combine for more than 45 points a game, were held to nine.

Sykes scores career-high 38 as Toronto Tempo beat Sparks for 1st-ever road wi





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