Minnesota Lynx defeat Dallas Wings, 90-86, on Thursday night

Natasha Howard scored 26 points, including the tiebreaking basket with 51 seconds left, as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Thursday night. Howard's layup on a pick-and-roll with rookie Olivia Miles made it 87-85, and Kayla McBride's three of four free throws in the last 17.1 seconds secured the win.

Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard scored 26 points, including the tiebreaking basket with 51 seconds left, as they defeated the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Thursday night.

Howard's layup on a pick-and-roll with rookie Olivia Miles made it 87-85, and Kayla McBride's three of four free throws in the last 17.1 seconds secured the win. Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for the Wings, going 10 of 11 from the foul line. Maddy Siegrist scored 17 first-half points and Odyssey Sims added 11 for Dallas. Rookie Azzi Fudd scored eight points in her second WNBA game.

Minnesota lost rookie free agent Emma Cechova to a non-contact knee injury





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Minnesota Lynx Natasha Howard Dallas Wings WNBA Basketball Free Throw Pick-And-Roll Layup Olivia Miles Kayla Mcbride Paige Bueckers Maddy Siegrist Odyssey Sims Azzi Fudd Emma Cechova Non-Contact Knee Injury

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