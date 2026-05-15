Ministry of Natural Resources Reminder for Spring Campfires and Outdoor Fires

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) in Northeastern Ontario is reminding the public to keep a close watch on campfires and other outdoor fires, especially during the Victoria day weekend and the pickerel season. The MNR advises the public on the importance of following outdoor burning regulations and using extreme caution when burning, considering the risk of human-caused fires during warm and windy conditions after the snow has melted.

With the Victoria Day weekend approaching and the pickerel season opening on Saturday, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) reminds the public to keep a close watch on campfires and any other outdoor fires .

Warm and windy conditions across much of the region on Thursday increased the risk for human-caused fires. Despite the cool conditions to start the season, the highest potential for spring fires occurs after the snow has melted and before green-up. During this period, the hazard can rebound quickly after rainfall, and grasses and dead vegetation from the previous season dry out.

The wildfire danger rating across the northeast is low, but a broad swath of the northwest between Thunder Bay and Red Lake is currently either high or moderate. With people cleaning up their properties and spending more time outdoors, it's important for everyone to be aware of the need to respect outdoor burning regulations. If you must burn, use extreme caution and follow the rules outlined at Ontario.ca/outdoorfirerules.

Remember that fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. As of now, there are no active wildfires in Northeastern Ontario, but there have been 11 wildfires in the northwest. Up-to-date information on the fire situation in the province, including an interactive map, is available online.

Earlier this week, MNR sent fire ranger crews from Dryden, Pickle Lake, and Sudbury to Minnesota to assist the state's Department of Natural Resources due to extreme fire risk conditions.





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Ministry Of Natural Resources Wildfire Pickerel Season Campfires Victoria Day Weekend Outdoor Fires

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