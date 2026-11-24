Immigration Minister Lena Diab says the government will not grant permanent residency to more than 200,000 people under its one-time plan, as the House of Commons debates a Conservative motion to block the broader permanent residency plan.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab says the government has no intention of granting permanent residency to more than 200,000 people under its one-time plan, in addition to its broad target.

Diab made the statement as the House of Commons debated a Conservative motion to block the government's permanent residency plan on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The broader target could see upwards of 662,000 people receive permanent residency in 2027, a figure separate from the one-time plan. Diab, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, rose during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Also read Market Oversold Conditions Fuel Bounce Amid AI Volatility and Support at 200-Day Average

Provincial Nominees Fill One Year Plan Slots

She said 100,000 permanent resident slots in the one-year plan are reserved for workers nominated by provinces and territories. Those slots will go unfilled if the provinces and territories decide they do not need them, Diab said. The one-time plan is separate from the government's broad immigration target, according to Diab. She said the government does not intend to grant permanent residency to more than 200,000 people under that plan.

Advertisement

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner argues Canada cannot absorb all of those people without putting additional strains on the housing and job markets and social infrastructure. The government argues many people expected to receive permanent residency next year are already in Canada. Because they are already here, the government says, they will not add new pressure to the housing or labour markets. The Bloc Quebecois says it plans to support the Conservative motion.

The motion cannot pass without the support of some members of the Liberal majority government. The debate took place as the House of Commons considered the opposition motion. Diab's remarks set a cap on the one-time plan at 200,000 entries, while the broader target remains a separate matter. The plan includes 100,000 permanent resident slots for workers nominated by provinces and territories.

Conservatives Block Permanent Residency Target Motion

Those slots are conditional on provincial and territorial demand, and if provinces and territories do not need them, they will remain unfilled. The Conservative motion aims to block the government's permanent residency plan, which could see upwards of 662,000 people receive permanent residency in 2027. Rempel Garner said Canada cannot absorb all of those people without additional strains on housing, jobs and social infrastructure.

Advertisement

The government countered that many of those people are already here and will not add new pressure to housing or labour markets. The Bloc Quebecois plans to support the Conservative motion, which still needs support from some members of the Liberal majority government to pass. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.