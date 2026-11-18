Culture Minister Marc Miller says discussions with Meta about restoring news content are confidential, after Politico reported a proposed deal that would have exempted Meta from the Online News Act in exchange for commercial deals and funding for two journalism positions.

Culture Minister Marc Miller says he will not discuss any talks the government has had with Meta about restoring news content to the company's platforms in Canada.

Miller said today that the discussions with Meta are confidential. His comments came a day after Politico reported that Meta and the government were close to a deal before trade talks with the United States collapsed in August. The report cited an unnamed official. According to Politico, Meta put forward a proposal to stop blocking news content in Canada.

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Meta Proposal Would Fund Journalism

The proposal also included pursuing commercial deals with publishers. Politico said the proposal would have funded two positions at the Canadian Journalism Collective. In exchange, the deal would have given Meta an exemption under the Online News Act. The Online News Act requires Meta and Google to compensate news publishers for the use of their content.

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Politico reported the proposal was part of wider U.S.-Canada trade negotiations. Canada shut down those trade talks in August after accusing the White House of demanding last-minute changes that threatened Canada's sovereignty. Meta has not publicly confirmed the reported proposal. After the Online News Act became law in 2023, Meta blocked news content in Canada.

Google received an exemption after agreeing to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. The Canadian Press is a national news agency. Anja Karadeglija reported the story.

The Canadian Press photo shows Miller responding to questions before a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The photo was taken by Justin Tang. The reported talks with Meta were tied to the broader trade dispute between Canada and the United States. That dispute included a range of issues beyond news and digital policy.

Miller Confirms Discussions Confidential

Miller did not confirm or deny any specific elements of the Politico report. He repeated only that the discussions are confidential. The Online News Act remains in force. Meta continues to block news content in Canada.

Google operates under an exemption after its payment agreement. The proposal described by Politico would have changed Meta's obligations under the law. It would have replaced blocking with commercial deals and funding for two journalism positions. The deal was never completed.

The trade talks ended in August after Canada accused the White House of making last-minute demands. The government has not released details of the negotiations. Meta has not commented publicly on the Politico report. The government has not released any documents about the reported proposal.

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Google Exemption Separate From Meta Talks

Miller's office did not provide further details beyond his public remarks. The Canadian Journalism Collective is a group involved in distributing funds from the Online News Act. Politico reported that two positions at the collective would have been funded under the proposal. The $100 million Google agreed to pay goes to Canadian news outlets under the exemption.

That agreement was reached after the law took effect in 2023. The reported Meta proposal would have been separate from that Google agreement. It would have applied only to Meta and only if the trade talks had succeeded. The trade talks collapsed in August.

Canada accused the White House of demanding last-minute changes. Those changes, Canada said, threatened Canada's sovereignty. The exact terms of the reported Meta proposal have not been made public. The unnamed official cited by Politico has not been identified.

The government has not confirmed the details. Miller said today that he will not talk about any discussions with Meta. He made the comment in Ottawa. He did not take further questions on the report.

The report was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 18, 2026. It was reported by Anja Karadeglija. The article was published in English.