Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West filed six questions regarding the long-promised four-laning of Highway 69, but received vague and uninformative responses from Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria. The ministers expressed disappointment and urged the minister to provide more detailed information.

After Sudbury.com's investigation revealed provincial ministries' repeated refusal to address questions about the long-awaited four-laning of Highway 69 , Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West stepped in.

West submitted six themed questions via Ontario's Order Paper to Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, who had up to 24 sessional days to respond. Although Sarkaria replied, his answers were vague and uninformative. Despite West's varied questions, including requests for specific numbers and updates, Sarkaria's responses were generic and evasive.

A joint letter from West and Nickel Belt NDP MPP France Gelinas to Sarkaria's office expressed disappointment, stating, 'they do not provide the detailed information and updates we were hoping to receive.

' The ministers highlighted the decade-long wait for the project and urged Sarkaria to provide more detailed responses. The following are West's questions and Sarkaria's answers





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transportation Infrastructure Highway 69 Four-Laning Transportation Infrastructure Provincial Politics Minister Of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria Jamie West NDP Consultations First Nations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Driver Charged After Rear-Ending School Bus on Highway 17The driver of a commercial vehicle involved in a crash on Highway 17 in Spanish has been charged. The driver, Rajwant Singh Brar, 27, of Winnipeg, Man., was arrested and charged with an unspecified offense. The school bus was stopped with its lights activated and stop arm fully extended when the commercial vehicle rear-ended the bus.

Read more »

Survivors of Saskatchewan's deadliest highway crash still grappling with traumaDerald Flamand, one of eight people to survive the 1980 CPR crew bus crash, has spent 46 years drinking to cope with the trauma. He's not alone in his struggles, as many who were affected by the crash continue to grapple with its impact.

Read more »

No injuries in school bus crash on Highway 17, commercial driver chargedOntario Provincial Police say no one was injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Spanish on Wednesday morning. One person has been charged.

Read more »

London might slash development charges by 50%, but application to $8.8B program still vagueOn Wednesday, Mayor Josh Morgan summoned council for a special meeting to make a last-minute decision about participating in a federal-provincial program that aims to spur new home construction by slashing development charges (DCs).

Read more »