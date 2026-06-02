Minister LeBlanc in Washington, OPP Officer Demoted, and More

A mix of news stories and product reviews, including Minister LeBlanc's visit to Washington, an OPP officer's demotion, and a group competing on America's Got Talent. There are also product recommendations and reviews, as well as a weather forecast and a survey on attitudes towards AI romance.

Minister LeBlanc in Washington to discuss trade before CUSMA negotiations, an OPP officer in Eastern Ontario is demoted for 36 months after slapping a fellow officer's buttock at a golf event.

In Alberta, an acrobatic group is competing on America's Got Talent and finds the experience nerve-wracking. A woman in Sudbury has been charged after a wild incident in a school parking lot.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, volunteers are cooking meals to support patients and health workers as the country grapples with an Ebola outbreak. James Moore argues that early political prophecies are often misguided, and the top pop girl groups this summer seem to be singing morose songs. A survey reveals a generational gap in attitudes towards AI romance, and a weather forecast predicts record cold on the East Coast, while other parts of Canada are under heat warnings.

Additionally, there are several product reviews and recommendations, including the best advent calendars for 2025, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo, and smart laundry baskets. Budget-friendly beauty products and last-minute discounts are also being promoted, but it's worth noting that the shopping trends team is independent of CTV News journalists and may earn a commission when you use their links to shop





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Minister Leblanc CUSMA Negotiations OPP Officer Demotion America's Got Talent Ebola Outbreak AI Romance Weather Forecast Product Reviews Advent Calendars Beauty Products

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