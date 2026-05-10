Mindless Spending Habits: 16 Common Ones and How to Break Them

This article discusses 16 common mindless spending habits and provides tips on how to break them, such as overspending on impulse purchases, relying on delivery services, and forgetting to cancel subscriptions.

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Join our membership program today. How did I spend so much?! is a fairly common reaction to a monthly credit card bill. It’s usually followed by the realization that some things need to change. Cutting back on spending might involve big life changes, like moving to a less- expensive neighborhood or skipping out on an annual group vacation.

But it can also involve a reexamination of the smaller things that add up, like the spending we do without much consideration. From monthly subscriptions that should’ve been canceled long ago to that impulse to buy products simply because the deal is so good, there are many mindless spending habits that waste money. Below, personal finance experts share 16 common ones and their tips for breaking them.

We all love a good sale, but too many of us get caught up in the trap of thinking we should buy something simply because the price was reduced, not because we actually need it. Shopping for bargains on things you need is good, but getting in the habit of making purchases just because it’s a deal ends up costing you.

Because it is so convenient, it’s easy to ignore or dismiss the high fees that are tacked on to your food order. On top of standard delivery fees and tips, service fees and other random charges tend to appear in the total. This is in addition to the fact that restaurants often have to charge higher prices to account for the fees that they are being charged by these delivery services.

Even though UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub are super convenient, it is definitely not for your bank account. You might download a game app on your phone, and then get swept into repeatedly purchasing upgrades and extras through so-called ‘microtransactions. ’ Many of us are hitting subscription fatigue with the increase in number of streaming services and the shift to subscription business models versus flat fees for many services.

Typically the problem starts with free trial offers that convince us to try out a new service that we inevitably forget to cancel. With so many transactions coming in and out of our bank accounts it can be easy to miss a new monthly charge, especially if it’s not very large. An issue I see with consumers and mindless spending is unnecessarily updating their summer and winter wardrobes every year.

Tomeka Lynch Purcell, a financial adviser and founder of, has given people the idea that we need to constantly buy new clothes and prioritize quantity over quality. Consumers are also forgetting the value of wardrobe staples and layering. We have transitioned into the fall season, but don’t put away your summer clothes just yet. This is the time to add a few new pieces as opposed to an entire new wardrobe.

Purchasing a sweater, blazer or tights is ideal for the chilly weather and definitely more wallet-friendly. I think sometimes when we don’t wash our clothes enough, we don’t realize how many outfits and options we have. We end up thinking we have nothing to wear and go shopping. Having a laundry schedule and just generally being organized helps us know what we have so we don’t wind up with duplicates and triplicates.

They say you shouldn’t grocery shop hungry, but you also shouldn’t show up without a list or a sense of what you already have at home. Most people who go to the store just to pick up a few things never stick to just those few things. They usually walk out with way more than they intended and it’s probably something they didn’t even need at the moment, which all leads to wasting money.

In addition to costing extra money, this mindless practice can also lead to additional food waste





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Mindless Spending Common Habits Tips For Breaking Personal Finance Subscription Fatigue Clothing Laundry Grocery Shopping Food Waste

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7 Easy Bedtime Habits That Make You Look Like A Million Bucks In The MorningKelsey Borresen is a freelance writer. Previously she was a senior reporter at HuffPost Life, covering love, sex and relationships. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and lives in Los Angeles.

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