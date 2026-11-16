George Minakakis Sworn In as Milton Mayor, Ending Gord Krantz 46-Year Tenure

George Minakakis has been sworn in as the new mayor of Milton, Ont., succeeding Gordon Krantz, who served for 46 years. The transition marks the end of an era for Canada's longest-serving mayor as the town continues its rapid growth.

George Minakakis is set to take the oath of office as the new mayor of Milton, Ontario, during the council's inaugural meeting on Monday night.

This event marks a significant leadership transition for the rapidly growing suburb, as he assumes the role from the long-standing incumbent. Minakakis will be joined by eight regional and town councillors as they officially begin their terms. This inaugural gathering represents the start of a new chapter for the municipal government, following the recent municipal election results. He takes the reins from Gordon Krantz, who is 89 years old and holds the distinction of being Canada's longest-serving mayor.

Also read Milton, Ont. to swear in its first new mayor since 1980

Krantz's 46-Year Tenure Ends

Krantz has held Milton's top job for an impressive 46 years, a tenure that has defined the town's modern history. Voters ultimately decided to end this long period of leadership, defeating Krantz in the October municipal election. The outcome signals a shift in voter preference, with many residents looking toward new leadership styles and priorities. Krantz was first elected to the town's council in 1965, helping to steward Milton's transformation from an agricultural community into a rapidly growing suburb.

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His long career has seen him navigate the town through decades of significant change and development. During his time as mayor, Krantz negotiated the Big Pipe project, which brought fresh drinking water from Lake Ontario to the town in 2000. This critical infrastructure project sparked a population boom and helped support the town's expansion. Milton's population more than tripled during Krantz's tenure as mayor.

The town was recognized as Canada's fastest-growing municipality for a 10-year stretch, highlighting the dramatic changes that occurred under his leadership. Krantz had stated before the October election that he was running for mayor again because he felt he still had more to do. He believed he could continue to contribute to the community despite his advanced age and long service. Minakakis, the former business executive, ran on a platform focused on strengthening Milton's economy.

Minakakis Focuses on Economy

His campaign emphasized attracting more businesses to the bedroom community to spur local job growth for residents. He had previously served as a Milton town councillor for a year after winning a byelection in 2025. This experience provided him with recent insight into local governance before his run for mayor. Minakakis highlighted the importance of separating wants from needs for the community.

He described the balancing act of expanding services while keeping taxes low as delicate and essential for the town's future. Krantz shared his long-term vision for the area, noting that he correctly predicted highrise buildings in 1965. He admitted that this idea was considered way out in left field at the time by many locals. He foresaw that places like Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and the regions of Halton, York, and Durham would form one great metropolis in 100 years.

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Milton Transitions to Urban Center

He emphasized that urbanization is here to stay in this part of the world. The transition from Krantz to Minakakis represents more than just a change in personnel. It reflects the evolving identity of Milton as it continues to mature from a growing suburb into a major urban center. Residents and local leaders are now looking forward to the policies and initiatives that Minakakis and the new council will implement.

The focus will likely be on managing growth while maintaining the quality of life for existing residents.