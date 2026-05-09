Millennials' Housing and Family Trends Compared to Baby Boomers

Statistics Canada's report reveals the differences in housing and family trends between Millennials and Baby Boomers, including the lower likelihood of owning homes among Millennials. The report also highlights the substantial increase in housing prices and rents, as well as the delayed formation of Millennial families.

Statistics Canada confirmed that millennials are more likely to live with their parents and own fewer homes than baby boomers did at their age. However, within the married millennial and baby boomer groups, rates of home ownership are nearly identical.

Factors contributing to these trends include deteriorating affordability and delays in forming families. This report highlights the substantial increase in housing prices and rents over the past three decades. Millennials' lower likelihood of marriage and children also plays a role. Urban housing norms and expectations have changed, with the type of housing that young adults typically own shifting towards rentals and less towards detached homes





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Housing Home Ownership Housing Affordability Delayed Family Formation Affordable Housing Housing Prices Housing Rents Generational Differences Post-Secondary Education Student Debt Extended Benefits Social Housing Affordable Childcare

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