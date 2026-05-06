Millennial Housing Trends and the Shift Toward Multi-Generational Living in Canada

A detailed analysis of Statistics Canada data reveals that millennials are twice as likely to live with their parents compared to baby boomers, driven by skyrocketing housing costs and shifting societal milestones.

A comprehensive new analysis from Statistics Canada has revealed a stark generational divide in living arrangements, showing that millennials aged 25 to 39 are significantly more likely to reside with their parents than baby boomers were at the same age.

The data reveals that 16.3 per cent of millennials lived with at least one parent in 2021, which is nearly double the 8.2 per cent recorded for baby boomers back in 1991. This trend is even more pronounced when looking at the younger end of the spectrum. For individuals aged 25 to 29, the proportion living with parents surged from 15.7 per cent in 1991 to a staggering 31.1 per cent in 2021.

This indicates a fundamental shift in the transition to adulthood for young Canadians, where the independence once expected in one's mid-twenties is now frequently delayed by a variety of economic and social factors. The impact of this trend is not uniform across the country, as it is heavily influenced by the cost of living in major urban centers.

Toronto and Vancouver, known as the two most expensive housing markets in Canada, exhibit the highest rates of young adults returning to or staying in the parental home. In Toronto, the percentage of millennials living with parents jumped from 21.8 per cent in 1991 to 48.6 per cent in 2021. Similarly, Vancouver saw an increase from 16.7 per cent to 36.9 per cent over the same thirty-year period.

These numbers suggest that the prohibitive cost of rent and mortgages in these cities is creating a significant barrier to independence, forcing nearly half of the young adult population in the nation's largest city to rely on family support for housing. Beyond living arrangements, the ability to enter the property market has also declined sharply. Statistics Canada reports that home ownership rates among millennials in 2021 were lower than those of the previous two generations.

While 49.9 per cent of millennials owned their homes in 2021, the rate was 56.2 per cent for Gen X in 2006 and 55.9 per cent for baby boomers in 1991. This trend was most visible in cities like Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vancouver.

Furthermore, the type of housing owned has shifted. In Vancouver, baby boomers in their prime years had a 36.3 per cent ownership rate for single detached homes, whereas millennials saw this drop to just 12.2 per cent. This suggests that even those millennials who manage to buy property are often opting for condos or townhomes rather than traditional detached houses.

The agency suggests that these shifts are not solely the result of current economic pressures but are part of a broader evolution in societal norms. Many young adults are pursuing higher education for longer periods, which delays their entry into the workforce and, consequently, their ability to save for a down payment. There is also a visible trend of delaying marriage and family formation.

The report notes that millennials are more likely to wait until they have a dual-income household before attempting to purchase a home. Interestingly, there is a phenomenon called catching up, where millennials in their late 30s begin to hit traditional milestones at a rate more similar to that of previous generations.

In 2021, the gap in likelihood to live with a spouse or child between millennials and boomers was 31 per cent for those under 30, but narrowed to just 7.2 per cent for those aged 35 to 39. Finally, these changes reflect a broader decline in the number of Canadians living with a spouse, partner, or child. The share of the population in such arrangements dropped from 74.4 per cent in 1991 to 62.8 per cent in 2021.

While the delayed start to independence may seem like a negative economic indicator, some of these delayed milestones are being compensated for by increased life expectancies for younger generations. The transition to adulthood is simply taking longer and following a different trajectory than it did three decades ago, reflecting a world where economic realities, educational requirements, and personal priorities have shifted significantly, leading to a more prolonged period of reliance on the parental home





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Millennials Housing Affordability Statistics Canada Canadian Economy Demographics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Lawson Proposes Housing and Homelessness Plan for OttawaMayoral candidate Alex Lawson unveiled a plan to address Ottawa’s housing crisis, focusing on reducing construction costs through fee cuts and improving shelter safety with a review of emergency shelters. He proposes a one-year cut to building fees and a comprehensive review of shelters, aiming to stimulate construction and lower rents.

Read more »

News Roundup: Murders, Legal Battles, and Lifestyle TrendsA compilation of recent news stories covering crime, legal challenges, political discussions, business failures, health updates, and lifestyle trends across Canada and the United States.

Read more »

Nanaimo Works to Extend Supportive Housing OperationsThe City of Nanaimo is collaborating with BC Housing to extend operations at the Nikao supportive housing facility beyond its original closure date, providing more time for residents to find alternative housing. The facility is slated to ultimately close in September 2027 for municipal use.

Read more »

Mixed News Roundup: Disaster Recovery, Crime, Sports, and Consumer TrendsA collection of recent news stories covering a wildfire aftermath, legal cases, a search and rescue operation, sports coaching changes, consumer product reviews, and astronomical events.

Read more »

EU looking to ‘elevate’ relationship with Canada: ambassadorThe EU’s Ambassador to Canada, Geneviève Tuts, says the bloc is looking to 'elevate' its relationship with Canada and take it to the 'next level.' While outright EU membership for Canada is dismissed due to geographic restrictions, Tuts suggests exploring stronger cooperation. The idea of Canada joining the EU has gained traction in Europe, with French and Finnish officials supporting it. Prime Minister Mark Carney recently attended a European summit, emphasizing Europe’s role in repairing the international rules-based order.

Read more »

Canadian National Update: From Military Advancement to Social Justice and Environmental AlertsA comprehensive overview of recent events across Canada and beyond, covering military training, political appointments, housing trends, and significant legal battles.

Read more »