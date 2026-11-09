Millar Western Indefinitely Curtails Quesnel River Pulp Mill Operations

Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. announced an indefinite shutdown of its Quesnel River Pulp mill on November 9, 2026, citing market conditions and fiber supply issues.

Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. will indefinitely curtail operations at its Quesnel River Pulp mill starting on November 9, 2026. The company cited challenging market conditions and uncertainty surrounding the supply of economic fiber as the primary reasons for this significant operational change. This decision marks a major shift for the facility, which had previously announced a temporary curtailment in August that was set to last until at least November.

Core Details of the Shutdown

Executive Chair and CEO Karl Meyers explained that the company reviewed all possible alternatives before determining that an indefinite curtailment was the only viable option at this time. The duration of this curtailment remains unknown and will depend heavily on future market conditions and the availability of economic fiber supply. Meyers stated that based on current contractual obligations, the company will continue operating the effluent system for twelve months, or until they can reach an acceptable alternative solution.

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The company will continue to complete an orderly shutdown of the balance of the operations over the next several weeks. This structured approach is intended to set up the mill for a potential restart in the future. Meyers emphasized that the shutdown does not reflect on the skill or commitment of the people working there, but results from global factors outside of employee control. He noted that over the last two years, the company took many steps to make the operation more efficient, and mill personnel did an excellent job of maximizing its potential.

Stakeholder Positions and Employee Impact

According to the letter sent to employees, Millar Western will be terminating employment for all those impacted by the curtailment. The company will provide severance compensation and other support, including the continuation of certain benefits. Meyers added that the company will provide access to employee and family assistance resources, with details to be outlined in individual severance letters. To qualify for severance, employees must remain active until their last scheduled day of work.

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For those who will continue to work during the shutdown process, the period between now and their final day of employment will be considered as working notice. Meyers said the company will also look at filling vacancies at other company operations with displaced employees. Human resources staff will be at the site during the week of November 16 to meet individually with employees, review their circumstances, and answer questions.

Real-World Impact on Quesnel Community

Quesnel Mayor Coralee Oakes confirmed the news of the Quesnel River Pulp mill's indefinite curtailment, expressing deep disappointment with Millar Western's decision. She stated that the City of Quesnel will be ensuring that employees, contractors, and families directly affected by the curtailment get the support that they need. Oakes shared that she has reached out to both Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson and Cariboo-Prince George-Omineca MP Todd Doherty on the matter. She has also met with the ministry to ensure there is a transition team to support employees.

The mayor emphasized that the heavy industry, which includes Quesnel River Pulp, represents 53 per cent of the city's tax base. Losing a large industrial player like Millar Western from the community has a significant impact on the local economy. Oakes explained that the city also receives a revenue grant of $150,000 through BC Hydro due to Quesnel River Pulp mill's large utilization of electricity. This grant will also be gone, setting an example of the significant impacts that the city is going to face in the days ahead.

It is too early to tell exactly how many people will be affected by the decision, considering employees, contractors, businesses, and partnerships. Oakes added that Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson talked about wanting to get to 45 million cubic metres of annual timber harvest. She warned that this curtailment is going to have a significant impact on the province meeting the targets that they have set forward. The city plans to put in a request for a number of concerns through to the provincial government, and Doherty will also ask some questions on the federal side to ensure proper support systems are in place.