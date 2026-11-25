A Canadian military veteran exposed to asbestos on navy warships has been granted full pain and suffering compensation for prostate cancer after Veterans Affairs Canada initially denied his claim. The Veterans Review and Appeal Board overturned the denial, citing his service as a significant contributing factor.

A Canadian military veteran who was exposed to asbestos while serving on navy warships has been granted full pain and suffering compensation for his prostate cancer after Veterans Affairs Canada initially denied his claim.

Veterans Board Overturns Denial For Cancer Claim

The Veterans Review and Appeal Board overturned the entitlement decision earlier this month, ruling that his military service may have increased his risk of developing the cancer decades later. The retired service member, who is not named in the review panel's decision, served in the naval reserves for three months in 1961 and then in the regular force from February 1962 until August 1964.

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He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2025, and the decision noted there was no evidence of asbestos exposure from his civilian employment in the years since. The Nov. 3 decision overturned an earlier ruling by Veterans Affairs on May 20, which had denied the retired member's disability benefits claim. The panel heard that during his service in the Royal Canadian Navy, the member worked aboard two ships, the names of which are redacted in the decision.

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It is accepted that both ships, during his time of service, contained high levels of asbestos. He reported that his sleeping and eating quarters were in very close proximity to areas containing asbestos. There was also exposure to radar waves. The panel accepted medical evidence confirming the member's prostate cancer diagnosis in October 2025, noting the disease is not curable and requires ongoing treatment.

Expert Links Asbestos Exposure To Prostate Cancer Risk

The panel found sufficient evidence that his past service was a significant contributing factor in the onset of the disease. It also considered a recent medical opinion from Dr. B.A. Rietze, who concluded that the veteran's occupational asbestos exposure and military service may have contributed to an increased risk of developing metastatic prostate cancer. The latency of prostate cancer following environmental and occupational carcinogen exposure is often measured in decades, Rietze wrote in a memo submitted to the review board.

This is perhaps further supported by the absence of known high-risk hereditary genetic mutations that would otherwise predispose him to prostate cancer. The panel acknowledged that Canadian prostate cancer screening guidelines do not currently identify military service as a significant risk factor for the disease. It noted emerging evidence suggests military veterans may represent a high-risk population because of occupational exposures to compounds such as Agent Orange, aromatic hydrocarbons and asbestos.

Veteran Awarded Compensation Based On Service Length

In reversing the earlier decision by Veterans Affairs, the panel awarded the veteran four-fifths of his entitlement based on his regular force service and the remaining one-fifth based on his time in the reserves. The case highlights the long-term health risks faced by military personnel exposed to hazardous materials during their service. The Veterans Review and Appeal Board's decision underscores the importance of recognizing the delayed effects of such exposures, even decades later.

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The veteran's successful appeal sets a precedent for other service members who may have been exposed to similar conditions. It also draws attention to the need for updated screening guidelines that consider military service as a potential risk factor for prostate cancer. The decision, dated Nov. 3, comes amid broader discussions about veterans' health and compensation. Advocacy groups have long argued that exposures to toxic substances during service can lead to severe health consequences that manifest years after discharge.

Medical Evidence Supports Link Between Service And Illness

The panel's ruling relied on medical evidence and expert opinion to establish the link between the veteran's service and his cancer. The absence of other known risk factors, such as genetic mutations, further supported the conclusion that his military service played a significant role. The veteran's diagnosis in October 2025 and the subsequent appeal process highlight the challenges faced by former service members in obtaining benefits.

The full compensation award, based on both regular force and reserve service, provides financial support for his ongoing treatment and pain and suffering. This case is part of a growing body of evidence linking military occupational exposures to long-term health issues. It may prompt further review of how Veterans Affairs Canada evaluates such claims in the future.