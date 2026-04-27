Military Rescuers Successfully Medevac Injured Sailor from Cargo Ship off British Columbia Coast

A Canadian military helicopter successfully airlifted an injured crew member from a cargo ship approximately 315 kilometers west of Vancouver Island. The rapid response, coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria, ensured the sailor received urgent medical attention at Victoria General Hospital.

A critical medical evacuation took place on April 24, 2026, involving a crew member from a cargo ship navigating the waters off the coast of British Columbia .

The incident necessitated a swift and expertly executed response from the Canadian military, highlighting the vital role of search and rescue operations in safeguarding maritime personnel. The distressed vessel, positioned approximately 315 kilometers west of Vancouver Island, contacted the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria requesting urgent assistance. The captain’s decision to request a helicopter medevac was driven by the significant distance to the nearest port and the pressing need for immediate medical attention for the injured sailor.

Delays in reaching a medical facility could have had severe consequences, underscoring the importance of rapid response capabilities in remote maritime environments. Responding to the urgent call, 19 Wing Comox swiftly mobilized a Cormorant helicopter and a Kingfisher search-and-rescue plane from its base in Comox, British Columbia. These aircraft, equipped with advanced technology and staffed by highly trained personnel, are specifically designed for challenging search and rescue missions.

Upon arrival at the scene, two dedicated search-and-rescue technicians were carefully lowered onto the deck of the cargo ship. Their primary task was to meticulously prepare the injured crew member for safe transport. This involved stabilizing the patient, securing them to a hoist, and ensuring a smooth transition to the helicopter. The entire operation demanded precision, coordination, and a calm demeanor under pressure.

Once the sailor was safely hoisted aboard the Cormorant, the helicopter immediately commenced its flight to Victoria General Hospital, where the patient could receive the comprehensive medical care required. The speed and efficiency of this transfer were paramount, maximizing the chances of a positive outcome for the injured mariner. The Canadian military’s commitment to search and rescue is demonstrated by the dedication of personnel like those at 19 Wing Comox and the JRCC Victoria.

Captain Brad Little, a spokesperson for 19 Wing Comox, emphasized the operational focus of the rescue teams. He explained that once a patient is transferred to higher levels of medical care, the rescue team is immediately available for subsequent missions. This highlights the constant state of readiness and the prioritization of responding to new emergencies.

The JRCC Victoria, responsible for coordinating search and rescue efforts in the region, handles an impressive volume of calls annually – averaging 1,969 requests for assistance. A substantial majority, over two-thirds, relate to maritime incidents, illustrating the inherent risks associated with seafaring and the continuous demand for robust search and rescue services.

This particular operation serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role these services play in protecting those who work and travel on the waters surrounding British Columbia and beyond. The successful outcome underscores the effectiveness of the coordinated response between the ship’s crew, the JRCC, and the skilled personnel at 19 Wing Comox





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