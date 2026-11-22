Miley Cyrus and longtime partner Maxx Morando married in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, according to multiple U.S. entertainment outlets. Representatives for both have not commented.

Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, according to People magazine and other U.S. entertainment news outlets.

Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando In Private Ceremony

The couple tied the knot a month after performing together, according to reports. The wedding was a private ceremony in Palm Springs. Representatives for both Cyrus and Morando did not immediately respond to Reuters's request for comment. Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, according to the band's website.

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Cyrus, a Grammy-winning pop star, was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019. The marriage marks a new chapter for Cyrus, who first rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. Morando and Cyrus have been linked since at least 2021.

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They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on December 1, 2025. The two also attended the world premiere for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles on March 23. The wedding news was first reported by People magazine and quickly picked up by other U.S. entertainment outlets.

Wedding Details Emerge As Couple Keeps Relationship Private

The private ceremony in Palm Springs was held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, according to the reports. Cyrus and Morando have not publicly confirmed the marriage themselves. Their representatives have not issued any statements. Liily, Morando's band, is signed to Atlantic Records and is based in Los Angeles.

The band's website lists Morando as the drummer. Cyrus's previous marriage to Hemsworth ended in divorce in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. The two had been together on and off for about a decade. The pop star has since focused on her music career, winning multiple Grammy Awards and releasing several successful albums.

Morando, meanwhile, has continued to perform with Liily and has been a fixture in the Los Angeles music scene. The couple's relationship has been relatively private, with occasional public appearances together at events and on social media. The wedding ceremony was described as private, suggesting it was a small gathering of family and friends. No further details about the ceremony, such as the venue or guest list, were immediately available.

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Cyrus's fans have been speculating about a possible wedding for months, especially after she was seen wearing a ring in recent photos. However, neither Cyrus nor Morando had confirmed any engagement prior to the wedding reports. The news of the marriage comes just weeks after Cyrus wrapped up a successful tour and Morando finished a series of shows with Liily. The couple has not announced any plans for a honeymoon or a public celebration.

Representatives for Cyrus and Morando have been contacted by multiple outlets but have not yet responded. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.