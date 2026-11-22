Miley Cyrus married longtime partner Maxx Morando in a private California ceremony on November 21, 2026, announcing the news with black-and-white photos on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The Grammy-winning pop star announced the marriage on Instagram on Sunday.

She posted black-and-white photographs of the event captioned simply M + M and 11.21.26. The 33-year-old singer wore a backless white silk gown for the intimate nuptials. Morando, 28, appeared in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first media outlets to report the news.

Also read Miley Cyrus Reveals First Images From Her Wedding To Fellow Musician

Miley Cyrus Relationship History With Maxx Morando

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Cyrus and Morando have been together for about five years. They met on a blind date, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview. In 2023, she clarified the circumstances of their first meeting.

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Well, it was blind for me and not really for him, the singer said. I thought, The worst that can happen is I leave. The couple reportedly married in Palm Springs a month after performing Let's Get Married together at the Hollywood Bowl. That song features on Cyrus latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

The performance set the stage for their wedding about a month later. In December, Cyrus spoke of her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America. Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, according to the band's website. The musical connection between the two stars extends to Cyrus latest album.

Miley Cyrus Previous Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

This marriage marks the second for Cyrus. She was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019. That high-profile relationship had garnered significant international media attention. The couple now moves forward with their married life following the intimate California celebration.

Cyrus, a Grammy-winning pop icon, has remained a major figure in music and pop culture. Morando has built his career as a drummer with Liily, an alternative rock act based in Los Angeles. The two have kept much of their relationship private over the years. The wedding photos shared on Instagram offered the first public look at the ceremony.

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The black-and-white images showed the couple in formal attire. The captions M + M and 11.21.26 confirmed the date and the couple's initials. News of the marriage quickly spread across entertainment media. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first to report the union.

Reuters also sought comment from representatives for the couple, who did not immediately respond. The private ceremony in Palm Springs followed months of speculation about the couple's plans. Their Hollywood Bowl performance of Let's Get Married had already drawn attention. Now, after about five years together, Cyrus and Morando have officially tied the knot in California.