Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wed in a private Palm Springs ceremony. This article details the couple's reunion, wedding attire, and past relationship history.

Miley Cyrus, aged 33, married her longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, aged 28, in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California on Saturday. The couple posed on a backdrop with a dog at their feet in the first image, where Hemsworth kissed Cyrus on the cheek. Other photos from the ceremony showed the newlyweds standing under an arch of white flowers. The singers also posed together on a chair for additional images.

Wedding Attire and Visual Details

Cyrus wore a backless white silk gown by Saint Laurent designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Hemsworth appeared in a classic black suit and white shirt, also from Saint Laurent. The event was held in Palm Springs, California, and featured white floral decorations. The couple maintained privacy regarding the specific details of their vows and guest list.

Also read Miley Cyrus Reveals First Images From Her Wedding To Fellow Musician

Cyrus on Surrendering Control

Cyrus admitted she does not like being surprised. She stated, I am not easy to surprise, and I love to control every situation. She added that she had completely surrendered to the moment. She said she was so, so, so surprised by the events leading to this point. This sentiment reflects her approach to personal relationships and life changes.

History of Reconciliation and Separation

The couple announced their separation on August 10, 2019. They did not have any children together but stated they would remain dedicated parents to their shared animals. Cyrus took to Instagram on August 11 to tell followers that change is inevitable. She wrote, Do not fight evolution, because you will never win. She compared her journey to the formation of the Dolomites over millions of years.

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Hemsworth's Response to Separation

Liam Hemsworth addressed the separation with a statement. He wrote that he and Miley had recently separated and wished her health and happiness. He noted that this is a private matter. He stated he has not made nor will he make any comments to journalists or media outlets. He clarified that any reported quotes attributed to him are false. He ended his message with Peace and Love.

Public Statements and Reflections

Cyrus shared her views on nature and change in her Instagram post. She quoted her father, saying Nature never hurries but it is always on time. She wrote that this fills her heart with peace and hope. She mentioned being taught to respect the planet and its processes. She committed to respecting her own personal evolution in the same way. The mountain she stood on was once under water and connected with Africa. She emphasized that the Dolomites were not created overnight.

Context of Other Media Events

Other recent news involves a Don Toliver concert evacuation in the U.K. after an unknown substance was released. This event is unrelated to the wedding but highlights recent media coverage. Cyrus previously reflected on the possibility of leaving a situation. She said, The worst that can happen is I leave. This mindset preceded her return to Hemsworth. The private nature of the wedding contrasts with the public statements made during their separation.