Mike Trout's 400th Career Homer Leads Angels Over Rockies

Mike Trout hit his 400th career home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout reached a monumental career achievement on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Denver, as he blasted his 400th career home run , propelling the Angels to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies . The game, which saw the Angels break an eight-game losing streak, was further highlighted by a stellar pitching performance from Kyle Hendricks and contributions from other key players.

The milestone homer, a 485-foot solo shot to left-center field off Rockies reliever Jaden Hill in the eighth inning, extended the Angels' lead and cemented Trout's place in baseball history. This remarkable achievement came after a night of determined play where Taylor Ward and Nolan Schanuel also contributed with home runs for the visiting team, while Hendricks delivered a dominant performance on the mound. This victory represents a much-needed boost for the Angels, who have struggled in recent weeks, and provides a positive outlook as the season progresses.\The Angels' success was not solely dependent on Trout's power. Kyle Hendricks, in his 300th career start, delivered a masterful performance, allowing just three hits and striking out five batters across seven innings. Hendricks' command was exceptional, as he issued no walks and successfully stifled the Rockies' offense. This outing marked a significant bounce-back for Hendricks, who had previously endured a challenging start, giving up a career-high nine earned runs. His performance, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his last 18 starts, underscored his consistency and resilience. The strong pitching was further reinforced by Luis García, who closed out the game and secured his second save of the season, inducing a game-ending double play with the bases loaded. The Rockies’ starting pitcher, Germán Márquez, also pitched a strong game, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out five in a season-high seven innings, but was ultimately outmatched by the Angels’ offensive efficiency and pitching dominance. Ward's home run in the second inning set the tone for the Angels, breaking the scoreless tie and providing the crucial momentum. The Angels’ ability to capitalize on opportunities, coupled with their strong pitching, proved decisive in their victory.\Mike Trout's achievement is particularly noteworthy considering his performance at Coors Field. With his 400th career home run, Trout boasts an impressive .400 batting average with six homers and 12 RBIs in 15 career games at the high-altitude stadium. This impressive statistic demonstrates his ability to perform under various conditions and against different opponents. The Angels’ win has a significant impact on their overall season standing, providing a much-needed morale boost and a glimpse of their potential as they navigate the rest of their schedule. The Rockies, despite Márquez’s efforts, found themselves unable to generate enough offense to counter the Angels' strengths. The upcoming Sunday matchup between Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland and a yet-to-be-announced Angels starter promises another compelling chapter in this series. The Angels' victory demonstrated a combination of power, precision, and resilience, solidifying their performance in the hearts of their fans. The Angels will look to build on this momentum as they face off against the Rockies in the final game of their three-game series. The team's ability to overcome adversity, highlighted by their end of the losing streak, will hopefully propel them forward. This game serves as a testament to the sport’s unpredictable nature and the significance of individual performances within a team-oriented setting





