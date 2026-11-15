Mike Morrice Elected Green Party Leader After Uncontested Race

Former MP Mike Morrice wins the Green Party of Canada leadership uncontested in Ottawa, succeeding Elizabeth May with a platform focused on affordability and climate accountability.

Former Member of Parliament Mike Morrice has been elected as the new leader of the Green Party of Canada, officially succeeding longtime incumbent Elizabeth May. The uncontested leadership vote concluded on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Ottawa, marking a significant transitional moment for the federal political party. Morrice, who served as the MP for Kitchener Centre from 2021 to 2025, assumed the top role after being the sole candidate remaining in the race.

Morrice Wins Leadership Uncontested

Mike Morrice secured the Green Party leadership position without facing opposition, following the withdrawal of Nira Dookeran from the race in September. Dookeran stepped down citing personal and family reasons, yet the party's constitutional requirements still mandated a formal vote even with only one candidate left. Morrice previously held the Kitchener Centre seat until losing it to Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder in the last federal election by a margin of fewer than 400 votes.

Also read Mike Morrice Wins Green Party Leadership With 96.6 Per Cent of Vote

May Passes Torch to New Leader

Outgoing Green Party leader Elizabeth May publicly endorsed Mike Morrice during a video address, describing his election as a dream come true and highlighting his dedicated service to his community. She expressed confidence in the party's financial health, noting that the organization carries no debt and maintains a robust supporter base from coast to coast. May emphasized that she is passing the leadership torch with full confidence in the team Morrice will inherit as the sole Green MP currently serving in the House of Commons.

Focus on Affordability and Energy Policy

Mike Morrice outlined his primary agenda in a social media video on Saturday night, stating there is renewed energy within the party to make life more affordable for Canadians. He explicitly targeted major energy corporations, describing a platform that involves taking on what he termed the oil and gas giants. Morrice framed these economic challenges as a result of wealth transfers from regular citizens to the billionaire class, a narrative he has championed since his earlier interviews this fall.

Advertisement

Strategic Goals for Kitchener Centre

Former MP Mike Morrice indicated his intention to win back his former parliamentary seat at the first opportunity, recognizing the critical importance of having the Green Party leader return to the House of Commons. He stated he does not plan to run in any of the six pending byelections, prioritizing a return to Kitchener Centre instead. Morrice views this move as a vital platform to give folks in his community a stronger voice in federal politics.

Political Landscape Under New Government

Mike Morrice assumes the leadership as the federal government moves to claw back many emissions-reduction measures previously implemented by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a video statement from June, characterized the previous climate plan as too expensive, divisive, and not sustainable over the long term. Morrice must now navigate this shifted political reality while maintaining the Green Party's environmental mandate under the new administration.