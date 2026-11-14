Mike Morrice Elected Green Party Leader After Uncontested Race

Mike Morrice secures the Green Party leadership with 96.6% of the vote, replacing Elizabeth May following a difficult election cycle that saw the party's support drop below two percent.

Mike Morrice has officially become the leader of the Green Party of Canada, securing 96.6 per cent of the vote in a leadership contest that saw him as the sole viable candidate. The federal party announced the final results of the five-month race on Saturday evening, confirming Morrice's selection after members voted for him or selected none of the above. This victory marks a significant transition for the party as it seeks to rebuild its political influence following a challenging period in federal politics.

Uncontested Leadership Race Outcome

Morrice faced no serious competition in the final stages of the election, as his only rival, Nira Dookeran, withdrew from the contest in September. The Green Party of Canada initiated the search for a new leader in June to succeed Elizabeth May, who had been preparing to step down from her role. The party structure allowed for a binary choice, but with Dookeran's departure, Morrice effectively won the leadership by default, though he still had to formalize the vote with the membership base.

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Political History and Electoral Context

The newly elected leader brings a complex recent political history to the party helm. Morrice was first elected to Parliament in 2021 as the Member of Parliament for the Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre. However, he lost his seat in the subsequent election to a Conservative candidate by a narrow margin of just 358 votes. Despite this personal electoral defeat, Morrice remained active in the party structure, immediately following his loss by being named the deputy leader of the Green Party.

Membership Growth and Campaign Finances

The Green Party of Canada highlighted significant organizational improvements during Morrice's tenure as a candidate and interim leader. A news release from the party stated that his campaign brought renewed energy to the grassroots movement, resulting in young Greens membership more than doubling to account for over 25 per cent of all new members. Overall party membership grew by nearly 20 per cent during this period, signaling a potential revitalization of the base after years of stagnation.

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Financially, Morrice's leadership bid also demonstrated strong support from donors and volunteers. His campaign raised more than $113,302.04, a figure that the party noted is seven times the required amount for such a contest. This financial robustness stands in contrast to the broader electoral performance of the party, suggesting that while national vote share may be low, dedicated local support remains strong among active members.

Succession from Elizabeth May Era

Morrice's election concludes a turbulent chapter for the Green Party that began with the announcement by Elizabeth May. May, who was first elected Green Party leader in 2006 and initially stepped down in 2019, returned to lead the party in 2022 following the resignation of Annamie Paul. She announced her intention to step down as party leader after the 2025 federal election, while committing to stay on as the party's sole member of Parliament in the House of Commons.

The road to Morrice's leadership was paved with significant setbacks for the party's senior figures. The 2025 election saw the party's national vote share drop below two per cent for the first time in 25 years. Co-leader Jonathan Pedneault failed to secure a seat in Parliament and subsequently resigned from his position. Morrice now inherits the task of rebuilding the party's electoral prospects and national profile in the coming years.

As Morrice assumes the leadership, he faces the challenge of reversing the downward trend in public support while leveraging the increased membership numbers his campaign generated. The Green Party must now focus on strategy and outreach to reconnect with voters who drifted away in recent elections. The party's ability to maintain the momentum of membership growth will be critical in determining whether Morrice can restore the Green Party to a more competitive position in Canadian federal politics.