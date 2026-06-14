Mike Brown's Journey: From Knicks Coach to Kings Coach and Beyond

Mike Brown's coaching career has been marked by both success and controversy. He led the Knicks to a dominant first season, but was fired by the Kings after a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season. His NBA journey is longer than just the Knicks, Kings, and Warriors, and he has experience coaching LeBron James and the Lakers.

That man is Mike Brown and he has been on a journey, which ended with him boisterously leading a "Who let the dogs out?

" chant with his players on the podium while holding a confused child. Brown just capped off a dream first season with the Knicks, leading them on a run in which they won 15 of 16 games in one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history. This was no superteam, but a team of well-defined role players and, of course, Karl-Anthony Towns. They fell behind in every game and they never blinked.

The right buttons were pressed, such as the revamp of Karl-Anthony Towns’ offensive role. It was a great coaching job, and also exactly what one of the most moribund franchises in the NBA decided Brown was incapable of doing less than two years. Rewind back to 2024 and Brown was the head coach of the Kings and seemed to be doing a pretty good job at it.

He joined the franchise after winning three rings as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors and led a turnaround that saw Sacramento go from 31 wins or fewer in its previous three seasons to 48-34 in 2022-23. The Kings went on to win 46 games in 2023-24, falling short in the play-in tournament, but they were still a competitive team.

Then they began 2024-25 with a 13-18 record and, well, panic set in. Panic that they might be the same old Kings again. Malone has his own history with the Kings, having been fired in 2014. His judgement on how Brown was handled: "No class, no balls.

" We can now safely say that decision has been vindicated, while the Kings have looked worse for their part with every passing month. They finished this season 22-60 and will be picking seventh in the NBA Draft after losing the lottery. Mike was invaluable to this run. He understands what it is to be a champion.

He understands how to build a team, how to build habits that will put you in this position. We’re so grateful, so thankful to have him at the top. He kept us even so many times. He’s brought the best out of us as people first.

I’m so happy for him. He’s the reason why we’re here. Mike’s NBA journey is longer than just the Knicks, Kings and Warriors. He got his start as an assistant in 1997 with the Washington Wizards, Spurs and Indiana Pacers before becoming LeBron James’ second NBA coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He failed to break through with the ascending superstar, got fired and ended up coaching the Los Angeles Lakers for a season and a half before going back to Cleveland for one more season. All of that experience added up to the coach the Knicks needed. And maybe the coach the Kings needed too





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