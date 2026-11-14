Mike Babcock Thrives with Edmonton Oilers in Return to Toronto

Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock reflects on his past in Toronto while leading his current team to strong early-season success, highlighting a positive locker room culture and high performance under his leadership.

Mike Babcock has returned to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, stepping onto the ice as the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear mission to elevate his team to championship status.

For the first time in years, he is in a familiar setting where he once held significant influence, but this time around the atmosphere is markedly different. Surrounded by high-octane talent led by superstar captain Connor McDavid, Babcock is focused on guiding the Oilers past the hurdles that have historically defined their recent playoff campaigns.

Also read How Much Credit Does Mike Babcock Deserve For The Edmonton Oilers' Early Success?

Babcock Finds Roster That Fits Demanding Style

During a practice session, he was seen barking orders and engaging with his players, asking them if they were truly committed to playing at the highest level. His demeanor reflects the confidence of a coach who has found a roster that fits his demanding style. The Oilers are currently performing at an elite level, sitting atop the Pacific Division and third in the overall league standings with a record of fourteen wins, three losses, and three ties after twenty games.

This strong start stands in stark contrast to the challenges Babcock faced in his previous tenure in Toronto, where he was ultimately let go despite initial success. Reflecting on his past with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Babcock expressed genuine appreciation for the time he spent in the city, particularly the first three years of his five-year contract. He recalled enjoying the work with talented hockey professionals and the opportunity to lead a young team that eventually included Auston Matthews.

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Coach Reflects On Past Tenure With Maple Leafs

However, he was honest about the difficulties in the final year and a half, acknowledging that the lack of playoff success ultimately led to his dismissal in November 2019. Since then, the coach has navigated a complex path, including a brief appointment with the Columbus Blue Jackets that ended before he could coach a game due to allegations regarding player privacy.

Now, with the Oilers, he finds himself in a supportive environment where the leadership group, including McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, actively sought his involvement after a disappointing playoff exit the previous season. The relationship between the coach and the players appears robust, with McDavid praising Babcock for setting high standards and caring for the people around him.

Oilers Enjoy Impressive Point Streak Under New Coach

This positive dynamic has contributed to an impressive twenty-game point streak to begin the season, highlighting a team that is both skilled and mentally resilient. The impact of Babcock's coaching style is evident in the locker room culture, which has shifted from previous years to one filled with energy and professionalism. Former Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman, who also played under Babcock in Toronto, noted that the coach brings a phenomenal personal presence that helps players grow as individuals.

He emphasized that while the on-ice results are impressive, the human element of Babcock's leadership is equally vital. The Oilers have found a balance of discipline and fun, with Babcock stating that he is having more fun coaching than he anticipated. The staff has instilled a new vibe and dynamic that rubs off on the entire roster, bringing a level of juice and enthusiasm that was occasionally missing in the past.

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As the team prepares to face the Maple Leafs again, the narrative is no longer about past controversies but about present success and future potential. Babcock has proven that he can adapt and thrive in a new role, leveraging his experience to help a star-studded team achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. The synergy between the coach and his players suggests that Edmonton is well-positioned to make a deep playoff run this season.