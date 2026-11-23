A Brazilian forensic investigator and an Associated Press reporter formed an unusual partnership to identify nine migrants found dead on a boat that drifted across the Atlantic. In June 2026, they traveled to Mauritania to collect DNA from grieving relatives.

TACHOTT, Mauritania - A Brazilian forensic investigator and an Associated Press reporter have partnered to identify nine migrants found dead on a boat that drifted across the Atlantic, an effort that took them to the Sahara Desert nation of Mauritania in June 2026 to collect DNA from grieving relatives.

The case began when Alexandre Deitos, a criminal forensic investigator with the Brazilian police, studied a shaky video taken by a fisherman. It panned across a small boat stuck on a sandbank. Inside were eight decomposing bodies, and a ninth was floating nearby. Deitos sighed.

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Forensic investigator faces difficult identification task

He knew his grim job would not be easy: identifying the dead. In a long career, Deitos had put names to corpses mangled in plane crashes, crushed beneath collapsed buildings and buried in mudslides. But he had never worked on a case like this. His first mystery would be fairly easy to solve.

Analyzing the contents of the boat, which included 28 mobile phones and two IDs, Deitos and his colleagues surmised the boat had originated in West Africa carrying migrants to Europe. Something had gone wrong, and the open 13-meter (42-foot) fishing boat had drifted hopelessly for weeks across the Atlantic. The next part would be harder: putting names to the bodies. He ran into roadblocks with officials in Africa.

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Some emails went unanswered and the little information shared led nowhere. Deitos and his boss realized they needed a different approach, and they turned to an unexpected place for help. Would you help us? Deitos asked me.

As an Associated Press reporter, I had written about such ghost boats. I had already been in touch with them for a story about this particular tragedy and shared my previous coverage. Their request launched an unusual partnership between a police officer and a journalist to identify the boat's passengers. Two years later, our work took us to Mauritania, in the Sahara Desert, to collect DNA from the grieving parents, wives and children of those who perished on that voyage.

The men on this boat were no different from the thousands of others who have disappeared in the Atlantic trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands, on what some experts say is the world's most dangerous migration route. While the majority of the missing vanish without a trace in what are known as invisible shipwrecks, at least a dozen such boats have washed ashore in Latin America and the Caribbean in recent years.

Thousands of migrants vanish on dangerous Atlantic routes

The United Nations International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 6,500 have died on the route since at least 2020. A Spanish migrant rights group, Walking Borders, says it has documented nearly 26,000 such deaths during the same period. Tens of thousands of migrants have gone missing globally on land or sea journeys, whether crossing the Mediterranean Sea or the U.S.-Mexico border.

While it is states' responsibility to investigate and identify these victims, regardless of their nationality, they have largely failed, experts say. The U.N. migration agency has called the global crisis one of the great political failures of modern times. When I saw news reports about the boat on a Saturday in April 2024, I called Brazilian authorities for comment and wrote a news story. A few days later, I got in touch with Deitos and his boss.

They explained the Brazilian police had made no headway with authorities in West Africa. Deitos said he considered the migrant crisis to be an international disaster that deserved more attention. In researching the problem, he learned that many dead migrants are never properly identified, meaning their families never learn what happened to them.

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While he had gone overseas to identify Brazilian migrants who had died in Mexico and assisted in investigating international plane crashes, Deitos had never handled a case like this. Brazil had investigated only one such ghost boat, in 2021, and police had failed to make any progress in identifying its victims. He said he hoped his work on this case might become a model for other countries to follow. Each person has the right to be identified, Deitos said.

And each family has the right to receive the body of their loved one. However, Deitos and his boss said they were not sure how to proceed. He did not think he would get anywhere by sticking to official channels. He needed to identify the nine victims on the boat.

To do that, he would have to locate their families. Deitos thought I might know what to do because I had investigated a similar migrant tragedy in the Caribbean. That reporting had presented some of the same challenges and had required AP to locate relatives and friends of the victims to figure out who had embarked on that deadly journey.

Journalist leverages grassroots networks to locate families

I explained that I was in contact with many activists and community leaders who have documented hundreds of people missing after boarding such boats. Such grassroots networks, I explained, have sought to fill a void they say has been left by government inaction. With their help, I had already located family members of those who got on the boat. Journalistic conventions dictate that we maintain distance from officials we cover.

Deitos and his boss promised that any information I shared would be used solely for identification purposes. After receiving permission from my editors, I agreed. Deitos, a fit and trim 52-year-old father of one with brown hair and brown eyes, was a dentist before pivoting to forensic anthropology. He joined the federal police in 2009 and, since 2013, has specialized in identifying victims of disasters.

Until June, he had chaired Interpol's working group on disaster victim identification. Deitos and I quickly developed an easy working relationship, helped by the fact I am Brazilian and speak Portuguese. Our first task was to figure out who was on the boat. We had some good clues: two IDs from Mali and Mauritania.

We also had more than two dozen cell phones. Most were badly damaged by the salt water, but Deitos provided me with data salvaged from a few of them, as well as several handwritten notes with names and phone numbers. I began making phone calls and started piecing together a list of potential passengers.