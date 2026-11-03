Democrats win Congress as voters elect first Black female governor and first Indigenous female governor

Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms while a wave of historic firsts elected the first Black female governor, first Indigenous female governor, first Native female senator, first openly gay male senator and first Muslim senator.

Democrats gained control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, an astonishing blue wave that also produced a historic series of barrier-breaking firsts.

By early Wednesday, voters had elected the country's first Black female governor, first Indigenous female governor, first Native female senator, first openly gay male U.S. senator and first Muslim U.S. senator. The results also mean the United States will likely have its first-ever Black speaker of the House. The midterms will be remembered for the astonishing number of losses Democrats handed to U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Barrier Breakers Gain High Office

But something perhaps equally seismic unfolded in the background: a wave of firsts that elevated into high office members of groups that had, until now, been kept largely at the margins. There were cheers and happy tears at election parties from New Mexico to Georgia late Tuesday. Most of these firsts are Democrats, but the GOP has also broken some new ground.

While some candidates have avoided focusing on the historic value of their race, gender, religion or sexual orientation, voters' rights advocates are celebrating how the electorate has expanded. These firsts show how our country is changing, said Alexis Anderson-Reed, president and CEO of State Voices, a network of advocates for civic engagement and equity in democracy.

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For years, people of colour and LGBTQ+ communities have organized, knocked on doors, talked to voters, held conversations, and done the hard work of saving our democracy, Anderson-Reed said. These wins are because of them. Democrat Deb Haaland revelled in her history-making moment of becoming the first Indigenous female governor in U.S. history. Haaland was declared the winner over Republican Gregg Hull, a former mayor, to lead New Mexico.

The Laguna Pueblo citizen noted that Indigenous people are still here despite past efforts by the federal government to strip them of their languages and culture. Tonight, in our nation's 250th year, I stand before you as the first Indigenous woman elected governor in U.S. history, Haaland told ecstatic supporters. In 2018, Haaland was one of the first two Indigenous women elected to Congress.

Then she became the first Indigenous Cabinet secretary, running President Joe Biden's Department of the Interior. Charles Curtis, from the Kaw Nation, was the first Native Cabinet member as President Herbert Hoover's vice president. Oklahoma was the only state to elect a tribal citizen for governor: Democrat Johnston Murray in the 1950s and current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

I want every child watching to know that your dreams matter and that New Mexico is a place where you can build the life you want, Haaland said, adding that she is living proof. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has become the first Indigenous female U.S. senator, helping Democrats win back the Senate.

A citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter. Tafoya would have been the first Republican of Latina heritage to sit in the U.S. Senate. Mary Peltola, who is Yup'ik and a Democrat, could also become the first Alaska Native U.S. senator. Votes in her race to unseat Republican incumbent Sen.

Historic Wins in Georgia and New Mexico

Dan Sullivan are still being tabulated. Peltola was a trailblazer in 2022 when she became the first Alaska Native elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms was declared the winner Tuesday night in the Georgia governor's race, ending 250 years of U.S. history without a Black woman elected as a state's governor. The former Atlanta mayor was running against Republican Rick Jackson, a billionaire businessman.

Tonight should remind us all that no matter what community we come from, Georgia is not defined by one moment in time or by one person, Bottoms told euphoric supporters. It's been defined by all of us, and I will be a governor for everyone in this state. She will also be Georgia's first governor of colour. All 83 of Georgia's previous governors have been white men.

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Lisa Demuth, the former Minnesota House speaker, lost an opportunity to be the first Black female governor, going up against longtime Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Whatever the outcome, Minnesota will get its first female governor. Stacey Abrams is the only Black woman to come close to winning a governor's race when she got the Georgia Democratic Party's nomination in 2018 and 2022.

The U.S. could go from having only three elected Black governors in its 250-year history to gaining seven more overnight. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the third one in the U.S. and the only current Black governor, is projected to win re-election. Besides Georgia and Minnesota, he could also have new peers in Florida, Wisconsin, Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan.

Moore, chair of the National Governors Association, has called the presence of so many Black gubernatorial contenders a unique moment. It is not an applause line but a challenge to make diverse gubernatorial nominees more common, he said. Abdul El-Sayed could be the first Muslim American to serve in the U.S. Senate. The progressive Michigan Democrat needed to defeat Republican Mike Rogers in what has been a very tight and contentious race.

El-Sayed had to contend with Republicans all the way up to Trump implying or overtly stating that the Michigan-born epidemiologist is not American and supports terrorism. Trump called him dangerously radical, too extreme and referred to him as Mohammed. El-Sayed and his supporters denounced the attacks as Islamophobic or racist affronts to religious freedom. Democratic Rep.

Record Breaking Midterm Elections

Chris Pappas could be the U.S. first openly gay senator if he is elected in New Hampshire. He is running against former Republican U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu. Pappas already became the first openly gay member of Congress when he was elected in 2018.

This potential new benchmark is not something Pappas has dwelled on while campaigning, saying I am not running to make history. But he also applauded the fact that his sexual orientation was not a huge source of discussion among potential voters. This midterm has been a record-breaker for women vying for state and federal offices. Democrats increased their 2022 number of women candidates to 19 running for governor, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

The Republican Party has seven women setting their sights on governor. Like Minnesota, Tennessee will elect its first female governor. The main candidates are Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis city councillor.