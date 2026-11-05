Midterm Shifts: US Trade War With Canada Drives Democratic Senate Victories

Democrats gain control of the Senate and House in US midterms as Canadian tariffs cause economic strain in key battleground states like Michigan and Ohio.

Democratic candidates secured decisive victories in Tuesday's midterm elections across the United States, flipping control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This political shift places immediate pressure on President Donald Trump's second administration, which has faced intensifying international tensions, most notably an ongoing trade war with Canada. The electoral results reflect a direct voter response to the economic fallout from these diplomatic disputes, particularly in states heavily reliant on cross-border commerce.

Trade Decline Impacts Key Battleground States

Five tossup Senate races in Michigan, Maine, Ohio, Texas, and Kansas became critical focal points because these states generate billions in annual trade with Canada. A policy analysis by Advancing American Freedom reports that bilateral trade fell by US$50-billion over the past year. Tourism data from Statistics Canada indicates that visits from Canada to the United States have dropped by approximately 24 per cent since January 2025. Forbes estimates this decline cost the American economy about US$4.5-billion in lost revenue last year. Independent research from the University of Toronto, utilizing cellphone activity data, suggests the travel decline may reach as high as 42 per cent when accounting for business travel and transport traffic.

Also read Democrats sweep House and Senate as inflation, Iran war and tariffs drive Republican midterm defeat

Michigan Voters Reject Tariffs on Auto Industry

Michigan served as the epicenter of the trade dispute, where automobile and steel manufacturers suffered significant losses due to tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Ontario and Michigan jointly produce 22 per cent of all North American vehicles, making the region highly sensitive to production cost increases. In 2025, Michigan accounted for 11 per cent of the total national trade decline with Canada, with exports falling from US$24.4-billion in 2024 to US$20.9-billion. The state also lost more than 15,600 jobs as a result of these trade restrictions. Statistics Canada recorded an 18-per-cent drop in car visits from Canada, while University of Toronto data showed visitation declines of 41 to 50 per cent in auto hubs like Flint, Grand Rapids, and Detroit.

Political campaigns in Michigan centered heavily on these economic grievances. Republican candidate Mike Rogers released an advertisement denouncing the tariffs while consuming Labatt Blue beer, a Canadian brand, despite President Trump's endorsement. The winner, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, campaigned explicitly against the tariffs, appearing at a rally with former President Barack Obama, who characterized Canada as an "evil empire" in the context of the trade conflict.

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Maine Senator Loses Seat Despite Tariff Exemptions

In Maine, the annual trade volume with Canada stands at US$5.4-billion, with agriculture representing 30 per cent of the US$1.3-billion in exports in 2025. Incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins attempted to mitigate the impact by lobbying the Trump administration to remove 50-per-cent tariffs on nine product categories, including seaweed exports linked to New Brunswick's Aqua Veggies Ltd. However, these efforts failed to retain her seat against Democratic challenger Troy Jackson. President Trump replaced the eliminated levies with new tariffs of equal value on other goods, such as waste products. Import data from Statistics Canada shows an 8 per cent drop in Canadian goods entering Maine between January 2025 and August 2026, alongside a 35-per-cent decline in Canadian tourist visits.

Ohio Reelects Brown on Anti-Tariff Platform

Ohio, with US$33.9-billion in annual trade with Canada, returned Senator Sherrod Brown to the Senate after he lost his seat in 2024. Brown, a historical opponent of the 1993 North American free-trade agreement, campaigned against the current 50-per-cent levies, describing them as "idiotic" and a disaster for the state. Ohio's manufacturing sector faced immediate exposure to Canadian countermeasures, leading to a 7 per cent decline in exports to Canada and a 2.4 per cent drop in imports since January 2025.

These electoral outcomes in major trading states signal a potential pivot in federal trade policy. With Democrats now leading the House of Representatives as of Wednesday afternoon and holding the Senate, the new legislative majority may challenge the continuation of the current tariff framework. The economic data from Michigan, Maine, and Ohio demonstrates the tangible costs of the trade war, providing clear motivation for policymakers to reassess relations with Canada in the coming legislative session.