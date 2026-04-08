Mideast Crisis Exacerbates Metals Supply Crunch, Says TD Securities Strategist

TD Securities' Daniel Ghali discusses how the Mideast crisis is worsening the global metals supply crunch, leading to increased stockpiling of critical minerals and changes in gold purchasing behavior.

April 08, 2026 at 1:49PM EDT Daniel Ghali, director of commodities strategy at TD Securities, offered insights on the escalating Mideast crisis and its impact on the global metals market during an interview with BNN Bloomberg. He highlighted how the ongoing conflict exacerbates an already strained supply chain , pushing the world closer to a wartime economy focused on resource security.

The war's implications, particularly concerning Iran, have intensified government efforts to stockpile essential minerals for industrial applications, specifically aluminum and copper. Ghali emphasized that the market's apprehension about future global growth is well-founded, suggesting that the conflict, regardless of its duration, has already triggered hoarding behavior among various entities. \Ghali pointed to the increasing pressure in copper markets, a critical commodity due to global electrification initiatives and the expansion of data centers. He noted that the available copper inventories, those readily accessible for purchase, are at record lows. He further elaborated that a significant portion of the metal stored in exchange warehouses isn't actually available for immediate purchase. According to the International Energy Agency, China holds a dominant position in the physical copper supply, controlling between 40% and 60% of above-ground stockpiles. Additionally, Ghali noted that copper within the United States is currently restricted due to existing tariffs. Analyzing these factors leads to a better understanding of the true availability of copper supplies. The U.S. government recently adjusted tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports, as well as their derivative goods, narrowing the penalties on products with lower metal content. Derivative products are now subject to a 25 per cent tariff on their entire customs value, rather than just the metal component. Ghali believes the adjustment isn't about easing trade but rather about revitalizing American smelting operations. Washington aims to boost domestic supply by keeping prices elevated through the Midwest premium, which represents the added cost of physical aluminum in the U.S. compared to global benchmark prices. The policy is designed to stimulate investment in new recycling facilities, incentivize the reactivation of idle smelters, and encourage investment in new smelting capacity within the United States.\Furthermore, Ghali discussed the impact of the crisis on gold purchases, stating that Middle Eastern countries facing severe economic challenges are prioritizing the U.S. dollar to cover escalating energy costs. As a result, central banks and the broader official sector are expected to reduce their gold purchases slightly compared to previous periods. However, this trend could reverse depending on the situation in Iran. The conflict has the potential to reignite significant central bank gold buying or contribute to a continuing decline as U.S. dollar reserves regain prominence. Ghali's analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the complex interplay between geopolitical events, commodity markets, and economic strategies, highlighting the importance of resource security in the current global environment. The implications of these trends will continue to be closely monitored by industry professionals, investors, and policymakers alike, as they navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the global economy. This shift in priorities suggests a short-term trend in gold markets, which could be offset by other factors like the escalation of the conflict





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Metals Copper Aluminum Gold Mideast Crisis Supply Chain Tariffs War Economy

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