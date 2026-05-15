Middlesbrough wants Southampton expelled from the Championship playoff final due to spying allegations

Middlesbrough has accused Southampton of spying on their training session ahead of a significant game, leading to a potential expulsion from the Championship playoff final. Hull's opponent for the spot in the Premier League is uncertain.

Middlesbrough wants Southampton expelled from the Championship playoff final as the English Football League prepares to hold a hearing into allegations of spying. Southampton beat Middlesbrough in the playoff semifinal s after it was accused of unauthorized filming of semifinal opponent Middlesbrough ’s training for the game.

That leaves Hull, which won the other semifinal, uncertain of which opponent it will face for a lucrative spot in the Premier League. Middlesbrough added it 'regrets' the disciplinary commission's decision not to allow it to be part of the process and called on the English Football League to pursue a strong punishment to 'deter any attempt in the future to obtain an unfair and unlawful advantage in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

' Southampton has previously said it was cooperating with the disciplinary process and asked for more time to complete its own internal review of the issue





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Middlesbrough Southampton EFL Championship Playoff Semifinal Spying Allegations Disciplinary Process English Football League Premier League

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