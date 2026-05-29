Mid‑Year Review: River Leads While Boca, Racing and Others Stumble in Argentina's Top Five Clubs

An in‑depth analysis of the first half of 2026 shows River Plate as the most consistent of Argentina's five most decorated teams, while Boca Juniors, Racing, Independiente and San Lorenzo struggle with early exits and managerial upheavals.

As the calendar turns to the middle of 2026, Argentine football takes a moment to review how its five most historically successful clubs have fared during the first half of the year.

The season has been a patchwork of early eliminations, internal crises, and campaigns that fell just short of the trophies their massive fanbases crave. By examining the outcomes across domestic league play, national cups and continental tournaments, a clear divergence emerges between the traditional powerhouses of Buenos Aires and those of neighboring Avellaneda. River Plate emerges as the most consistent performer of the group, despite the bitterness of a final defeat.

The club fought on every front, reaching the Torneo Apertura final where they were narrowly beaten, yet they kept their continental hopes alive by advancing to the round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana. Domestically, River also secured a place in the Copa Argentina round of 32, underscoring a well‑balanced campaign that combined league ambition with international relevance. In stark contrast, Boca Juniors endured a semester that can only be described as disappointing.

The La Ribera side failed to progress beyond the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, a result that already set a negative tone for the months that followed. Their domestic form mirrored this decline, as they bowed out in the round of 16 of the Torneo Apertura.

The only remaining avenue for redemption lies in the Copa Argentina, where Boca has qualified for the round of 32 and will look to revive a season that has so far fallen far short of its lofty expectations. Turning to Avellaneda, Racing Club managed to reach the quarter‑finals of the Torneo Apertura and remain in contention in the Copa Argentina, yet the shadow of their early exit from the Copa Sudamericana group stage loomed large.

The disappointment led to the dismissal of manager Gustavo Costas after a half‑year marked by poor results, and midfield star Diego Milito has become a focal point of criticism from supporters and the press alike. Independiente, devoid of any international commitments, saw its domestic cup run end in the round of 16, but managed to secure a spot in the Copa Argentina round of 16, giving coach Eduardo Quinteros a modest platform to rebuild for the latter half of the year.

Finally, San Lorenzo endured a forgettable period, exiting the Sudamericana at the group stage, falling in the Torneo Apertura round of 16, and clinging only to a place in the round of 32 of the national cup. The club now faces the challenge of reversing its fortunes before the competition resumes in July. Overall, the first half of 2026 paints a picture of contrasting fortunes among Argentina's elite clubs.

River Plate's balanced approach positions them as the benchmark, while Boca Juniors, Racing, Independiente and San Lorenzo must address a mixture of tactical, managerial and psychological issues if they hope to meet the high expectations of their supporters in the second half of the year





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Argentina Football River Plate Boca Juniors Racing Club 2026 Season Review

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