Microsoft restores services after global outage affecting 70 countries

Microsoft says it fully restored services after an hours-long global outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 apps, governments, courts, healthcare, airlines and banks across more than 70 countries. The company says the incident was not caused by cyber activity or AI agents.

Microsoft said Saturday that it fully restored services after a massive global outage that lasted for hours and disrupted Microsoft 365 apps including Outlook, Teams and the AI assistant Copilot.

The company said in an update on X that it had completed its efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions. Downdetector, an online tracker, said it received outage reports from users in more than 70 countries and territories. It later said reports came from 74 countries and territories within an hour.

Also read Microsoft 365 outage continues globally as company says no fix yet

Global Outage Disrupts Key Sectors

Problems first appeared around midday Thursday in the U.S. The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses, airlines and banks in many places, with disruptions continuing into Friday in much of the world. Governments including those of Japan, Singapore, Greece, Norway and Australia reported that the hours-long episode had impacted some of their operations, including email communications for certain ministries or agencies. Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, apologized on Friday for the disruptions.

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It said the outage was not related to cyber activity or to artificial intelligence agents. The company said the incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. It added that services were restored gradually, which took longer. Microsoft said there is no indication that the disruptions were caused by malicious activity.

A series of posts by Microsoft 365 on X suggested its engineers struggled to get the problem under control for some time. As Microsoft addressed issues affecting its Exchange Online mailboxes, it earlier cited a failure that caused a number of its servers to be unexpectedly unavailable during automated checks. For Outlook, many users said they could not send or receive emails, or had trouble loading their inboxes altogether. OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems connecting with Microsoft 365 tools.

More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website. The company said in January it had more than 450 million paid commercial subscriptions to its 365 services. The total number of people affected was not clear, though the global reach of the outage was swift. The disruptions offer the latest example of the cascading problems that can erupt when many technology platforms depend on the same provider.

Overreliance On Tech Sparks Concerns

Some lawmakers outside the U.S. have argued that the outage shows the consequences of overreliance on American tech. Jeremy Singer, a professor at the University of Glasgow's School of Computing Science, said: With no emails coming or going, many office workers feel like they are having a virtual snow day.

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Still, he added: This problem serves to emphasize the dependence we have built on one company's digital infrastructure, and may lead us to question whether we need more resilience in our IT ecosystem. In Britain, the outage brought a halt to a trial in Manchester. Judge Maurice Greene sent jurors home because of delays that he said illustrated the danger of the court's reliance on technology.

The British government said it was working closely with Microsoft to assess any impact on public services but that robust contingency plans were in place to minimize disruption. British police said they could not receive crime reports online and urged people to phone in urgent requests. The outage also affected some law enforcement in the U.S. The sheriff's office in Colorado's Arapahoe County, for example, noted that online bond payments were affected.

Health Service And Pharmacy Delays

Also in Britain, the National Pharmacy Association warned customers of delays in getting medication. The outage affected the National Health Service and threatened to prevent doctors from emailing prescriptions to pharmacies. A spokesperson said: Please bear with your pharmacy teams today, where waits may be longer than normal and there may be delays to some prescriptions. Businesses were wracked with disruptions.

Hong Kong businessperson Danny Lau, who runs an aluminum company, said his business could not receive updates from its U.S. customers through Outlook. Some banks in Hong Kong, an Asian financial hub, also saw disruptions.