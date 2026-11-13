Microsoft says recovery progress made as global outage disrupts services for second day

Microsoft reported encouraging recovery progress as a global outage of Microsoft 365 services entered its second day, disrupting email, emergency calls, court operations and businesses worldwide.

Microsoft said it is making progress restoring its workplace software after a global outage stretched into a second day, disrupting business communications, police emergency calls, court operations and AI tools.

The outage affected Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. Many users could not access email. On Friday, Microsoft posted updates on social media saying it was seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected infrastructure. Some users began reporting that their emails were restored.

Also read Microsoft 365 outage continues globally as company says no fix yet

On a separate status page, Microsoft reported broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe and encouraging recovery signals in the Asia-Pacific region. Microsoft warned that some users could still face intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as mitigation work continued across remaining affected infrastructure. The total number of affected people is not clear, but Microsoft said in January it had more than 450 million paid Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions.

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Microsoft Investigates Outage Cause

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it was using different ways to identify the cause and repair servers, taking a measured approach to find and fix affected infrastructure. Microsoft said it had no indication the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident with urgency and priority until full resolution. A series of 20 posts on X suggested engineers were struggling to bring the problem fully under control.

One post offered little hope for a quick fix, saying changes were not taking as expected. By Friday morning, Microsoft reported early stabilization, capacity improvements and incremental improvement in several workloads. It said key scenarios such as mailbox access and delayed email processing were improving, though some intermittent issues could continue. In its latest post, the company said it was focusing on recovery for remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction.

In Britain, the outage halted a trial in Manchester. Judge Maurice Greene sent jurors home because of delays that he said illustrated the danger of the court's reliance on technology. The British government said it was working closely with Microsoft to assess any impact on public services, adding that robust contingency plans were in place to minimize disruption. British police forces said they could not receive crime reports online and urged people to call emergency responders for urgent reports.

Public Services Hit By Outage

The National Pharmacy Association said people could face delays getting prescriptions because the outage affected email systems of the state-run National Health Service. In Norway, the government said the outage affected several ministries, including lost email access, and it had no indication when the problem would be resolved. In Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Friday that Microsoft had likened the disruption to the 2024 CrowdStrike outage, which stemmed from a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

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That outage grounded flights and disrupted hospitals, banks and retailers. Burke said he had spoken to Microsoft's top executive in Australia and the government's national cybersecurity coordinator about the global disruption. They do not believe they are dealing with a cyberattack. They believe they are dealing in some ways with something similar to CrowdStrike, where an update has gone awry, Burke told reporters in Sydney.

Hong Kong businessperson Danny Lau, who runs an aluminum firm, said his company could not receive updates from U.S. customers through Outlook. If the situation dragged on further, this could impact the production timeline, he said. Some banks in Hong Kong, an Asian financial hub, also saw parts of their operations disrupted. Air India said its flight operations were unaffected by the global Microsoft outage.

Asian Businesses Face Disruptions

However, it temporarily rerouted its email services to ensure customer queries continued to reach the airline without interruption, it said in a statement. IndiGo, another Indian airline, also reported disruptions to its email support services, affecting its ability to receive customer queries. The airline said on X that other support channels remained operational and flight operations were unaffected. Singapore's Government Technology Agency said government emails were down and it was working with Microsoft to resolve the issue.

The Philippines' Supreme Court said on X that the outage affected some operations, including email responses. In Japan, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said the government's IT infrastructure was affected and officials were monitoring developments. Japanese authorities took steps including securing alternative communication tools such as telephones, the government said. U.S.-based industrial technology company Workhorse Group Inc. delayed a conference call for its quarterly earnings because of the outage.

OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems connecting with Microsoft 365 tools. A Microsoft logo is seen outside the Microsoft Visitor Center at the company's headquarters Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.