Microsoft Outage Disrupts Ottawa City Hall, Universities, Via Rail

A global Microsoft outage is causing email and online service disruptions at Ottawa City Hall, the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and Via Rail.

A global Microsoft outage that began Thursday afternoon is disrupting services at Ottawa City Hall, both major universities, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and Via Rail.

The outage affects Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with Exchange Online and email services. There is no timeline for restoring service. The City of Ottawa said it is experiencing interruptions with some online services, including emails. For urgent issues about City services, residents are asked to call 3-1-1.

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The city posted the statement on its website as the outage continued. The University of Ottawa Heart Institute warned that the Microsoft global outage may be disrupting email. People are asked to use clinic phone numbers and the general inquiries phone line to contact the institute. The Heart Institute is a major cardiac care centre in the city.

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Ottawa Institutions Report Disruptions

The University of Ottawa said several Microsoft 365 applications used by the university are experiencing technical issues. The uOttawa student portal operates on Microsoft, so students may face problems accessing it. The university has not said when the issues might be resolved. Carleton University reported issues with Outlook, Word, and other Microsoft services.

On Thursday afternoon, the university said no other campus IT services are impacted at this time. Carleton continues to monitor the situation. Via Rail said passengers may not be able to receive email communications about their trip due to the outage. Passengers are encouraged to use the Via Rail train tracker or subscribe for SMS notifications.

Via Rail is urging travellers to check their trip status through those alternatives. Microsoft is struggling to restore services as the outage hits companies and governments worldwide. The outage has affected a range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with Exchange Online and email services. The company has not provided a timeline for full restoration.

Microsoft Works to Restore Services

The disruptions highlight the risks of relying on a single technology provider for essential services. Governments, universities, and transportation companies across Ottawa are among those affected. The outage began Thursday afternoon and continued into the evening. The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is asking patients and the public to use phone lines for urgent matters.

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The city is directing urgent service issues to 3-1-1. Carleton University said its other IT services remain unaffected. Via Rail passengers should use the train tracker or SMS notifications for updates. Email communications about trips may not be delivered.

Global Outage Continues Worldwide

The outage has affected Microsoft 365 services that interact with Exchange Online and email. Microsoft has not said when services will be fully restored. The outage is global and has hit companies and governments worldwide. Ottawa institutions are among those reporting problems. With files from The Associated Press