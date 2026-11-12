Microsoft outage disrupts appointment processing at Montreal hospitals and other services

The global Microsoft outage is causing delays at Montreal hospitals, which are asking patients to call directly for appointments. The disruption also affects hospitals, universities and Via Rail services.

Some Montreal hospitals say the global Microsoft outage is affecting some of their services and causing delays. The Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal ( CHUM) said the major outage is impacting the processing of appointment requests and certain internal operations across the network.

The outage is affecting users of certain Microsoft products, such as Outlook and Teams, in Canada and the United States. The software company said on social media that it is investigating the cause of the blackout.

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CHUM Delays Appointment Processing

As a result, CHUM patients are being advised that processing appointment requests is taking longer than usual. They are being urged to call the appointment centre directly by phone at 514-890-8051. A message on the CHUM website reads: Please note that some of our operations and services may be temporarily delayed. Our teams are doing everything possible to minimize the impact of this situation on the care and services we provide.

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The hospital's phone lines remain operational. The Jewish General Hospital said it is also impacted by the online disruption. In a notice on its website, the hospital said there may be delays in some services and that emails sent during this outage may not be delivered or received. The Jewish General Hospital also warned that appointment confirmations may not be sent during this time.

Patients who are waiting to hear back about a booking should consider calling the clinic directly to confirm. The CHUM is not the only hospital network that is being affected. Reports indicate the Microsoft outage is also disrupting hospitals, universities and Via Rail services. Unity Health Toronto issued a Code Grey as staff are struggling to send and receive emails during the outage.

Outage Disrupts Via Rail Services

The alert shows how quickly routine office communication can be disrupted when a major software platform goes down. Via Rail also said on social media that passengers might not be able to receive messages about their trips. Travellers with train departures in the coming hours are advised to check other sources for schedule updates.

There were also reports of issues with Amazon Web Services and Gmail services on Thursday in Canada and the U.S. It is not yet clear whether those problems are connected to the Microsoft outage. Patients and employees are advised to check hospital websites for updates while the outage continues. Microsoft has not said how long the disruption will last.