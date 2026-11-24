Microsoft has declared a Code Red mobilization to fix engineering and response failures after a 24-hour outage disrupted Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams and Copilot for customers worldwide. Internal memos describe a fog of war response, slow patches and a target to resolve future incidents within one hour.

Microsoft has declared a Code Red mobilization to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service failures after a 24-hour outage disrupted customers worldwide, according to internal memos reviewed by Reuters.

The Nov. 12-13 outage affected governments from Australia and Japan to the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. Microsoft said the incident was not related to cyber activity or AI agents. The company blamed an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruption.

Also read $5,000 Red Seal trades completion bonus payments begin first week of December

Microsoft declares Code Red alert after outage

The Code Red signified the most severe and urgent alert to address weaknesses in Microsoft engineering and operational practices. The outage disrupted Exchange Online, its cloud-based email service, as well as Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 products. It was the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, M365 Core President Jason Henderson said in a memo to staff on Friday. Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he said.

Code Red means this is the highest priority work for our team, Henderson added. Amanda Silver, Microsoft corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, said in a separate memo on Monday that engineers had to work through a fog of war as the outage unfolded. Despite deploying top engineering personnel, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats.

Advertisement

They struggled to maintain a cohesive picture of hypotheses and decisions because diagnostic data was scattered across fragmented internal tracking systems, Silver said. Charles Lamanna, Microsoft executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a Code Red review that the affected component had experienced roughly ten years worth of acceptable failures, according to Silver memo. Our work doesn't end when service is restored, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Microsoft outlines Code Red workstreams and recovery targets

Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority. As part of the Code Red, Silver outlined five workstreams focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms. Microsoft set a target of achieving worldwide resolution within an hour during future incidents. The company plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers diagnose system health data more quickly.

Henderson said he would hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, which oversees the engineering group responsible for underlying Microsoft 365 services, to track actions from the outage, along with weekly reviews. The spokesperson said Microsoft is committed not only to resolving issues when they occur, but to doing everything possible to prevent future disruptions. Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday, Henderson said.

He added that he had conducted an extensive review of the broader organizational and structural issues that allowed the failures to occur. In another memo earlier this month reviewed by Reuters, Henderson said urgent patches to M365 Core services took too long to deploy worldwide. In a separate recent incident, an urgent production fix took five to six days to reach worldwide saturation, he wrote.

Microsoft aims for one-hour security fix deployment

For our most urgent security issues, we need to get from detection to safe worldwide deployment in an hour. Needless to say, we aren't here yet. The outage hit governments, trading firms and airline communications, fueling broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure. Microsoft has faced growing scrutiny over the reliability of its cloud services as it expands AI products.

The Code Red response includes daily and weekly reviews to track actions stemming from the outage. Separately, the news cycle included other developments: an anthem singer apologized for bungling O Canada lyrics at a Leafs-Islanders game. A U.S. man had his BMW impounded over ludicrous speeding in British Columbia. A trailer was released for a Calgary-filmed documentary on JonBenét Ramsey.

Advertisement

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe is expected to open by end of April 2027 after flood damage. An Ottawa company landed a $4.5 million military drone contract. Diesel prices fell in Nova Scotia and P.E. I. Protestors want Scott Davey to give up his Kitchener council seat.

Commuters woke up to London first snowfall of the season. Windsor Ward 10 residents raised concerns over dust, odours and air quality. $5K bonus payments for trades workers go out early next month, the government said. A Crown called chilling an alleged plan to kill a kindergarten student as a 14-year-old was released.

Iran lashed a singer dozens of times over a concert, reports said. Conservatives want answers on planned Parks Canada cuts and layoffs. The federal government awarded $2.2 million to an AI minister brother company. Trump gained possibly millions from Nvidia shares after Huang return, FT reported.

Anthropic fell below US$83 IPO price in a swift reversal after a record listing. Cancer patients face drug shortages and long trips for care, pharmacists warned. Changes to inspection rules at food plants put safety at risk, a union said. U2 new album is about defiant joy and they will tour North America next summer.

The Batmobile stalled at auction by failing to meet the seller minimum price. Alpine ski and biathlon federations merged in a bid to reshape winter sport in Canada. Alcaraz joined an elite club by adding the ATP Finals trophy to his career Grand Slam. Iraqi Airways offered abandoned jumbo jets for US$1.8 million.

Pacific Coast king tides could break decades-old records and flood communities. Airline glitches and storms could make for a messy U.S. Thanksgiving travel week. Discovery revealed curse ritual materials were mass-produced in ancient Egypt. The memos show Microsoft is under pressure to fix its engineering systems after the historic outage.

The company set a target of one-hour worldwide resolution for future incidents. It plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers diagnose system health data more quickly. Henderson said he would hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team. He also scheduled weekly reviews to track actions from the outage. The spokesperson said Microsoft is committed to preventing future disruptions.