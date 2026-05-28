Micron stock surges over 860% in 12 months, beating Nvidia and the SOX

Micron stock has surged over 860% in the past 12 months, beating the PHLX Semiconductor Index and Nvidia. The company's stock is now trading like high-bandwidth memory has become a bottleneck in the AI build-out.

The memory chipmaker, notching its best day since November 2011 and turning one of the market's most cyclical businesses into one of the AI trade's wildest winners.

Memory chips have historically acted like a commodity business. When supply is tight and prices rise, profits jump. When supply catches up, prices fall, margins get hit, and the stocks usually follow. Micron stock is up more than 860% over the past 12 months, according to weekly Yahoo Finance data.

That beats the PHLX Semiconductor Index, also shown in the chart, is still up over the same period. But its 12-month return now trails the SOX, underscoring how extreme Micron's move has become even inside a booming chip tape. The prior pre-2026 peak was about 260 percentage points during the 2009 memory rebound. In other words, Micron is not just breaking out - it's making past memory cycles look small.

Investors are treating high-bandwidth memory less like another commodity input and more like a bottleneck in the AI build-out. Nvidia still dominates the GPU story, but the market is now chasing the parts of the supply chain where capacity is tight, demand is surging, and pricing power is suddenly visible. Nvidia is still up about 55% over the past 12 months but now trails the SOX by roughly 110 percentage points.

Micron, meanwhile, is beating Nvidia by more than 800 percentage points. That does not mean Micron has replaced Nvidia as the defining AI stock. It means the AI trade has moved deeper into the machinery behind the boom. If the old memory cycle was about pricing rebounds, this one is about AI capacity - and Micron is trading like memory has become the next chokepoint





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