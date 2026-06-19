Micron-Intel Partnership and Earnings Spotlight Test AI-Driven Market Rally

Investors are closely watching Micron Technology's upcoming quarterly report for signs that the AI-driven chip rally has further to run. The memory chipmaker's partnership with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the U.S. has boosted sentiment, adding to a week where the S&P 500 rose nearly 1 percent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hit a record. With valuations elevated and macroeconomic concerns simmering, Micron's results will be a critical test of whether AI-related spending strength can sustain the market's momentum and justify current high valuations.

Investors are seeking signs that the U.S. stock market rally fueled by artificial intelligence has more life left in it. Despite a sharp mid-week selloff, major U.S. stock indexes are hovering near all-time highs, supported by robust corporate earnings driven by an AI investment boom and relief from the Iran war.

The stakes are high as Micron Technology, whose shares are up 298 percent this year, prepares to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, June 24. The memory chip maker's report will help investors gauge whether the surge in spending on data centers and the resulting profits generated across the semiconductor sector can continue to surprise to the upside.

"There's been a lot of momentum here recently," said Andy Pratt, director of investment strategy at Burney Company. "This AI trend is something that's continued, and honestly, what we see with this revenue surprise signal that we monitor is there's still a lot of juice. " In a separate development that reinforced the positive sentiment, Micron has agreed to partner with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the U.S., a move that could significantly boost the chipmaker's turnaround efforts.

That helped lift the S&P 500 nearly 1 percent so far this week, on pace for a second weekly gain. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index hit a record high and was last up 7 percent for the week. Micron's earnings are "setting up as a classic positive feedback loop," said Steve Kolano, chief investment officer at Integrated Partners.

"That really seems to be kind of the only game in town. ... If you look at the book to bill of semiconductor companies right now and the backlog, the demand is just through the roof in relation to chip capacity.

" The broader market's reliance on the AI narrative is evident: Big Tech has signaled that AI spending is not slowing, set to rise past US$700 billion this year from US$400 billion in 2025. However, underlying macroeconomic concerns remain. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure is due next week, as is a final reading on first-quarter GDP. Second-quarter earnings growth for the S&P 500 is estimated at 22.9 percent, down from 29.3 percent in the first quarter.

Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, warned that strong equity markets have been a key support for consumers, and any challenge to the AI trade or rising stocks could weaken the wealth effect.

"It has not just been market effects but macroeconomic effects at this point," he said. "We're definitely worried about the wealth effect going away and what that might mean. " For now, the consensus is that the AI trade remains intact, with little sign of slowing. The Nasdaq's inclusion of more AI and chip infrastructure names like Astera Labs and CoreWeave will force index funds to buy in, further fueling the rally.

"The way I would view this is," said Burney's Pratt, "you could continue betting on these companies kind of until proven otherwise.





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