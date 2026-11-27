Edmonton microbiologist Jason Tetro outlines five critical hygiene steps for safe holiday flying, including immune support, spacing, and outfit routines to fight flu and germs.

Edmonton-based microbiologist Jason Tetro is offering a specialized guide for Canadians preparing for holiday air travel, aiming to reduce exposure to circulating viruses during the winter season. His advice comes as the Public Health Agency of Canada reports a significant rise in flu activity across the nation over the past four weeks. According to the agency's latest FluWatch+ report released on Friday, 14.5 per cent of flu tests conducted during the week ending November 14 returned positive results.

Immune System Preparation and Vaccination Timing

Tetro emphasizes that travelers can strengthen their health before ever leaving home by focusing on foundational lifestyle habits rather than relying solely on supplements. He advises getting sufficient sleep, drinking ample water, and maintaining a balanced diet to give the immune system a necessary head start. While many individuals seek protection through vitamin C, zinc, or other over-the-counter supplements, Tetro cautions against depending on these for immediate illness prevention. Instead, he suggests packing probiotics to support gut health, noting that vacation eating habits often differ significantly from home routines.

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Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch reinforces the importance of medical prevention, stating that there is still time for Canadians to receive their flu vaccination. Dr. Bogoch explained that the vaccine not only reduces the risk of contracting the flu but also lessens the severity of illness for those who do become infected. This medical intervention is particularly relevant as both the flu and COVID-19 continue to circulate simultaneously, making it difficult for individuals to determine which virus they might be exposed to.

Airport Strategy and Hygiene Protocols

Navigating crowded airports requires strategic planning to minimize contact with shared surfaces and large groups of people. Tetro employs a specific tactic of waiting at gates located two or three stops away from his actual boarding gate to avoid the dense crowds typically found near the terminal entrance. When passing through security, he strictly limits his contact to only his own belongings, such as his luggage and cellphone, deliberately avoiding touching ropes or barriers. He recommends carrying a small bottle of hand sanitizer for use immediately after clearing security checkpoints.

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Microbiologist Mario Hupfeld adds critical details regarding personal electronics and hand washing techniques. He warns that eating on a plane without first sanitizing hands and phones is a major error, as phones accumulate as many germs as hands do. Hupfeld recommends washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds whenever facilities are available. This protocol is essential because passengers often touch shared surfaces like payment machines and security trays without realizing the contamination risk.

Fashion-Based Microbial Protection Tactics

Tetro introduces the concept of using clothing as a barrier against airborne and surface pathogens, particularly in confined spaces like airplane cabins. He identifies the headrest area of airplane seats as the germiest spot on the plane, where saliva and respiratory droplets from previous passengers accumulate. To prevent direct contact, he suggests pulling up a hoodie while sleeping or resting. This simple garment acts as a shield, reducing the risk of inhaling or touching pathogens in one of the most contaminated zones of the aircraft.

For travelers who prefer not to wear traditional medical masks in public settings, Tetro recommends using a scarf as a stylish yet effective alternative for respiratory protection. He maintains that wearing a medical mask properly remains the superior option for protection, especially in crowded areas. Microbiologist Mario Hupfeld supports this view, advising passengers to wear masks when seated next to individuals who are coughing, particularly for those with weakened immune systems.

The Three-Outfit Travel Routine and Next Steps

Upon arrival at their destination, Tetro advocates for a strict three-outfit travel routine to maintain hygiene standards after a long journey. He advises keeping suitcases on luggage racks rather than placing them on hotel beds to prevent transferring airport germs into sleeping areas. Travelers should change out of the clothes worn during the flight and store them separately to minimize exposure to any pathogens picked up during transit.

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As the holiday travel period intensifies, these combined strategies from microbiologists Jason Tetro, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, and Mario Hupfeld provide a comprehensive framework for health safety. With flu hospitalizations on the rise and viruses actively circulating, adopting these specific habits can help Canadians navigate the busy travel season with reduced risk. The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to monitor these trends through the FluWatch+ system to inform public health guidance throughout the winter months.