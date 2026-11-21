A massive brawl following Michigan's 5-1 victory over Michigan State resulted in 126 penalty minutes and multiple game disqualifications for both teams.

The historic rivalry between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University intensified significantly on Friday night during a critical clash at Yost Ice Arena. The event began as the first game in a home-and-home series featuring the No. 1 Wolverines facing the No. 9 Spartans, with Michigan establishing a commanding lead. The team from Ann Arbor dominated the early stages of the contest, eventually securing a decisive 5-1 victory over their in-state opponents. The lopsided scoreline set a tense stage for the remainder of the evening, though the final outcome was decided well before the conclusion of regulation time.

Brawl triggers during third period

Chaos erupted shortly after the seven-minute mark of the third period when a routine play turned violent, sparking an immediate and widespread altercation between the players on the ice. The incident originated from a specific on-ice skirmish that quickly escalated beyond the initial participants involved in the confrontation. As the scuffle unfolded, Spartan captain Patrick Geary departed the Michigan bench to join the melee, intensifying the physical nature of the exchange. Notably, no other Spartan players left their designated bench area to support Geary during the unfolding conflict.

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The video review of the incident highlighted questionable conduct from both squads, including a specific altercation involving Flyers prospect Jack Nesbitt. Nesbitt was observed punching Geary while the Spartan captain was already lying on the ice, an action that drew significant attention from observers and officials alike. The sequence of events also involved 2027 NHL Draft prospect Barnhill, whose actions became central to the disciplinary review of the game. The sheer volume of infractions recorded during this single period of play resulted in a staggering total of 126 penalty minutes for the teams involved.

Penalties and disqualifications

Barnhill incurred a severe penalty package during the incident, receiving 17 penalty minutes that included a minor for boards, a five-minute major for fighting, and a game disqualification. He was not the only Spartan to be ejected from the game, as teammates Lahey and Vansaghi also received game disqualifications for their involvement in the brawl. On the opposing side, Michigan's Nic Sima and Michael Hage each received fighting majors and subsequent disqualifications for their roles in the on-ice conflict. These immediate penalties set the stage for further administrative action regarding the suspension of these players.

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The disciplinary consequences extended to team leadership, with Michigan captain Garrett Schifsky receiving a 10-minute misconduct penalty for his participation in the incident. Spartan captain Patrick Geary was assessed a game misconduct, highlighting the seriousness with which officials viewed his decision to leave the bench. In a controversial call that drew attention, Flyers prospect Jack Nesbitt was not penalized during the donnybrook despite his active involvement. The disparity in penalties has already sparked discussion regarding the fairness and consistency of the officiating crew's calls during the high-stakes rivalry game.

Suspensions and next steps

All six players who received game disqualifications are now required to miss Saturday night's rematch in East Lansing due to standard suspension protocols. The absence of these key contributors will significantly impact the roster depth and tactical options for both coaching staffs in the upcoming return leg. The Big Ten conference or the NCAA may independently review the footage to determine if supplemental discipline is warranted beyond the immediate suspensions. Such administrative intervention is considered a likely outcome given the severity and public nature of the altercation that marred the conclusion of Friday night's game.

The incident has cast a long shadow over what was intended to be a showcase of elite collegiate hockey talent. Fans and analysts alike are now waiting for official statements from conference officials regarding potential additional sanctions for the players involved. The fallout from this single event could influence the standings and momentum of both programs as they navigate the remainder of the season. The rivalry between these two institutions continues to generate headlines, but this particular episode has raised new questions about player conduct and on-ice safety in college hockey.