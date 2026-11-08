Michigan Fires Offensive Coordinator Will Hall After Poor Season Performance

The University of Michigan dismissed offensive coordinator Will Hall and head coach Jim Harbaugh. This decision follows a disastrous season with low scoring and offensive struggles against teams like Michigan State.

The University of Michigan has terminated the employment of head football coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Will Hall. This significant administrative change occurred following a disappointing season that featured offensive struggles and poor results on the field. The athletic department determined that new leadership was necessary to improve the team's performance moving forward.

Game Performance And Financial Context

Michigan generated only 192 yards of total offense during a crucial contest on Saturday night. The team did not score a touchdown until 1:55 remaining in that specific game. Will Hall earned a reported $3 million annual salary on his three-year contract. The university owes him $10.1 million for the remainder of his deal. This financial obligation remains pending him getting another coaching job elsewhere.

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Coach Statements And Strategic Shifts

Jim Harbaugh stated that the results have not matched our desired outcome and that a change in leadership was required for our offense. He emphasized that the goal is to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful. This decision came after a loss to Michigan State triggered internal reviews of the offensive strategy.

Quarterback Statistics And Player Roles

Quarterback J.J. Carr has fared much better in his five games, throwing for 641 yards and 2 touchdowns. He threw 3 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes during this period. This performance indicates that the offensive woes are systemic, rather than an issue with quarterback play. The team needs to address broader tactical issues to improve.

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Running Game And Coaching Criticism

The Wolverines showed ineffectiveness in running the football throughout the season. Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdzal returned for this season, along with five-star prospect Savion Hiter. Running backs would be asked to run wide, rather than utilize a power rushing attack between or off the tackles. This approach faced heavy criticism for lacking effectiveness.

Offensive Line And Future Outlook

That subpar production might also reflect poorly on Harding's offensive line coaching. This does not bode well for improvement over Michigan's next three games. The team faces tough opponents at Oregon, versus UCLA and at Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh initially stated he would evaluate everything after the season to determine the best course of action. However, the final decision resulted in both coaches being dismissed.