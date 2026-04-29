Michael Saylor's Strategy Doubles Down on Bitcoin Amid Market Volatility

Michael Saylor's Strategy has intensified its Bitcoin accumulation, reaching a record 818,334 BTC despite short-term market challenges. While critics like Peter Schiff question the sustainability of the strategy, supporters argue that the company's debt is manageable and predict long-term growth. However, recent market signals, including Bitcoin ETF outflows and exchange movements, suggest caution in the near term.

Michael Saylor 's Strategy has once again sparked a Bitcoin buying frenzy. On April 27, the largest Bitcoin treasury company acquired 3,273 BTC worth $255.0 million at an average price of $77,906 per Bitcoin .

This recent purchase has helped Strategy achieve a Bitcoin yield of 9.6% year-to-date, reflecting a 9.6% increase in the amount of Bitcoin backing each share since the beginning of the year. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $76,451.03, meaning Strategy was facing a paper loss of $4.76 million based on the new average buying price.

Despite this, the average price of Bitcoin since 2020 has been $75,537, and Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings now stand at a record 818,334 BTC, valued at $61.81 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries. NET. The acquisition followed Saylor's 'Orange Dot' tease on April 26, which hinted at further Bitcoin accumulation. The move has drawn mixed reactions from the crypto community.

Peter Schiff, a well-known critic of Bitcoin, argued that Strategy’s buying alone has not been sufficient to push Bitcoin's price high enough to justify predictions of $1 million per BTC. However, supporters like Adam Livingston defended Strategy, pointing out that concerns about the company’s debt are overstated. Livingston explained on X that much of Strategy’s debt is convertible rather than traditional, making it less burdensome.

He noted that the debt represents only about 10.5% of the company’s enterprise value, provided Bitcoin’s price and MSTR stock continue to rise. Another X user, 'Plan C,' echoed this optimism, predicting that Strategy could reach a $1 trillion market cap in five years and a $2 to $2.5 trillion market cap in seven to nine years, assuming both the Saylor Curve and Bitcoin Power Curve hold true. Despite the long-term bullish sentiment, short-term market signals remain concerning.

MSTR’s stock was trading at $169.20 on April 27, down 1.06% from the previous day but up over 11% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Spot Bitcoin ETF, which had been experiencing inflows, recorded outflows worth $263.2 million on the same day.

Additionally, CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin Exchange NetFlow chart indicated a distribution risk as a significant amount of Bitcoin moved to exchanges. While Strategy remains one of Bitcoin’s most steadfast supporters, these signals suggest caution in the near term. Amid weak market dynamics, Michael Saylor's Strategy continues to accumulate Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 818,334 BTC.

However, Peter Schiff warns that if MSTR reaches 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, the price of BTC could drop to as low as $60,000





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