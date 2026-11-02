Michael Morin Acquitted of Assault in Burnaby Hockey Stick Incident

Burnaby judge Gregory Rideout acquitted Michael Morin of aggravated assault, ruling that the crown failed to prove intent beyond reasonable doubt in the June 2024 hockey game incident involving Josef Geluch.

A British Columbia man has been acquitted of aggravated assault and uttering threats following a severe altercation during an Adult Safe Hockey League game in Burnaby. Michael Morin, 39, was charged after striking opposing player Josef Geluch, 43, in the face with the blade of his hockey stick with just 40 seconds remaining in the match on June 4, 2024.

Details of the June 4 Hockey Game Incident

The collision left Geluch with a concussion, facial lacerations, and multiple broken teeth, necessitating extensive medical and dental treatment. Provincial Court Judge Gregory Rideout noted in his written decision that the referee testified the game quickly got out of hand. He observed that both teams were actively involved in chirping the other team, creating a hostile environment before the final play.

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Several penalties were called throughout the contest as a high degree of animosity led to frequent physical contact between the two squads. Geluch testified that he had been penalized for striking Morin in the head from behind during the first period. Geluch further alleged that Morin responded to the penalty by telling him he was going to take his head off, a claim Morin denied.

Crown Arguments and Legal Precedents

Crown prosecutors argued that the hockey stick became a weapon and that it was objectively foreseeable that bodily harm would result from the blow. They submitted that the incident was not an accident and that there was no consent to bodily harm of this nature. The prosecution relied heavily on the legal precedent of R. v. McSorley, a landmark British Columbia court ruling from 2000.

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In that earlier case, former Boston Bruins defenceman Marty McSorley was convicted of assault with a weapon for striking Vancouver Canucks forward Donald Brashear in the head with his stick during a game. That ruling established that participating in a contact sport does not constitute consent to all forms of physical violence, particularly conduct that falls outside the accepted rules and norms of the game.

Defense Claims of Accidental Contact

Despite the serious charges, Morin told the court that the contact was accidental. He stated he was simply trying to free his stick from underneath Geluch's when it inadvertently struck his opponent in the face. Two CCTV video clips of the game were submitted as evidence to show the interactions between the players, but the defense argued the footage supported their account of an accident.

Judge Rideout Finds Insufficient Proof of Intent

Judge Gregory Rideout concluded that the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Morin intentionally assaulted or threatened Geluch. He found the CCTV video inconclusive, noting that the referee was too far from the altercation to establish whether Morin intended to strike Geluch with the stick. The judge emphasized that the video did not show clear intent.

Rideout also pointed out that hockey culture has developed in which chirping, swearing, and threatening opposing team members is the norm and not the exception. He noted that while the complainant was alarmed by the alleged threat, he did not leave the game due to personal safety concerns. Geluch also did not call the police during the intermission break.

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Furthermore, the judge highlighted that Geluch did not complain to the referee concerning the threat or ask that the accused be removed from the game. These factors contributed to the court's decision to acquit Morin of the charges, marking a significant legal distinction between on-ice violence and criminal assault in British Columbia sports law.