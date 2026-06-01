Michael Monize struggles to find wheelchair-accessible studio space in Ontario

Michael Monize, a local musician in Kitchener, Ont., has faced challenges in finding accessible studio spaces that accommodate his wheelchair. He calls four different studio spaces across Waterloo region before finding a fully accessible studio at the Kitchener Public Library.

Michael Monize says it's been frustrating trying to find a wheelchair-accessible space to record his music in Ontario. He called four places before finally finding the right studio space at the Kitchener Public Library .

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Michael Monize says finding an accessible recording music studio has been 'beyond challenging' as many aren't wheelchair friendly.

After many calls and inquiries, he found an accessible studio at the Kitchener Public Library. Everything about making music comes easy to Michael Monize — everything except finding accessible studio space. The musician, who's based in Kitchener, Ont. , has used a wheelchair for over 20 years after a spinal cord injury.

While pursuing his craft, though, he's faced issues in finding an accessible studio. Monize has been searching for space in cities across southwestern Ontario, including Toronto and, most recently, in Waterloo region. A local musician is frustrated with the state of accessibility in Waterloo region. He says finding accessible studio spaces that accommodate his wheelchair was a challenge.

He's speaking out about the need for more wheelchair-friendly spaces for National AccessAbility Week, which takes place from May 31 to June 6. CBC's Aastha Shetty has the full story. Monize said he called four different studio spaces across Waterloo region before finally looking into the Kitchener Public Library's Heffner Studio, a fully accessible space where he now creates music.

Ontario's Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility offers a toll-free number to call if a business is not compliant with the province's accessibility rules, but Monize said his calls haven't led to actionable change. Nothing's going to be done. You call a line, you complain this place isn't accessible, they take your complaint and that's about it. Monize's manager, Natalia Isak, said it's frustrating to see Monize struggle to just find a space, and it wastes valuable time and energy.

Before you go anywhere, you have to make plenty of calls to make sure that something's accessible or whether this thing that you are doing is even possible for somebody with a disability just because the built environment isn't accessible. So definitely holding back his potential, his growth. David Lepofsky is chair of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) Alliance. The volunteer-run advocacy group campaigns for the effective implementation of AODA standards.

There's some enforcement, but it's pathetically paltry. We desperately need enforceable accessibility standards to prevent these kind of barriers, and while the government passed some, they haven't passed a new accessibility standard since 2012. When you build a building on a number of fronts, it has accessibility requirements in it, but they're absolutely up to date as of the late Middle Ages.

You can easily build a building that fully complies with the accessibility requirements and the building code, and yet it's still a building that's replete with disability barriers. At the Kitchener Public Library, David Mason, the library's strategist of inclusive experiences, said they are dedicated to going above and beyond when it comes to improving accessibility for all. I think it's great to be able to see work happen in action at the studio at Kitchener Public Library.

I think it's important that we do accessibility work all the time. It's helpful to see folks have a good experience. You do all this work to make the space as accommodating and welcoming as possible. Accessibility is a net win for everybody at the end of the day.

When it comes to making complaints about shops or studios that are inaccessible, Lepofsky said the provincial phone number is falling short. We fought for this over a decade ago as a complaint line where you could get things enforced. But from what we've heard ... the government certainly doesn't treat it that way





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Wheelchair-Accessible Studio Space Accessibility Challenges National Accessability Week Kitchener Public Library Heffner Studio AODA Alliance Effective Implementation Of AODA Standards Building On A Number Of Fronts Accessibility Requirements In It Building Code Disability Barriers Inclusive Experiences Accessibility Work All The Time

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