Michael Chong s Trip to Taiwan Defies Chinese Government s Warning and Exercises Canadian Sovereignty

Conservative MP Michael Chong s trip to Taiwan this week is primarily to show solidarity with a democracy facing threats from an authoritarian state and to establish that parliamentarians do not receive orders from a foreign government regarding their international travel.

Conservative MP Michael Chong s trip to Taiwan this week is intended to show solidarity with a democracy facing threats from an authoritarian state and to establish that parliamentarians do not receive orders from a foreign government regarding their international travel.

Chong met with Taiwan s President Lai Ching-te and the federal government was aware of his travel plans ahead of time. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand acknowledged a long history of parliamentary delegations traveling worldwide but reiterated Canada s one China policy under which relations with Taiwan are maintained in economic and cultural exchanges, despite Taiwan s self-declared independence





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