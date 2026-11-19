The Miami Heat secured a 137-130 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's near triple-double and a promotional night for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a masterful performance for the Miami Heat, scoring 27 points and recording 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 137-130 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. This marked the former Bucks superstar's first game back against his previous franchise, showcasing his immediate impact as Miami extended its winning streak to six games.

Heat Dominate With Historical Three-Point Shooting

The Miami Heat established their dominance early, relying on a barrage of three-pointers that defined their offensive strategy. Miami made a total of 22 three-point shots during the contest, a statistical feat that helped them build an insurmountable lead in the first half. Bam Adebayo was instrumental in this surge, contributing 21 of his 26 total points in the first half alone to help the Heat control the tempo from the opening tip.

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Davion Mitchell added significant firepower with 24 points, while Klay Thompson and Ryan Conwell each contributed 13 points to the collective effort. The Heat's shooting efficiency was so pronounced that they did not trail for the last 127 minutes and 34 seconds of action. This streak began midway through the second quarter of their previous game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and has continued through victories over the Houston Rockets and now the Milwaukee Bucks, outscoring opponents by a combined 45 points during this stretch.

Bucks Struggle Through Worst Start in Franchise History

The Milwaukee Bucks endured a night to forget, dropping their 11th consecutive game and falling to a dismal 1-14 record on the season. This historic struggle marks the worst 15-game start in the franchise's history, highlighting a severe regression for a team that has not experienced such a prolonged losing streak since November 2013. At that time, the roster featured a young Giannis Antetokounmpo who was still finding his footing in the NBA.

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Despite the loss, Kyle Kuzma led the Bucks with 26 points, and Brayden Burries added 20 points to keep the game competitive for stretches. The Bucks managed to chip away at the deficit late in the game, outscoring Miami 30-9 in the final 6 1/2 minutes. However, the 30-point lead they had previously held proved too large to overcome, sealing a defeat that left them sliding further into the conference basement.

Nostalgic Night for Players Formerly in Miami

The game carried emotional weight for several players on the Milwaukee roster who had previously worn the Heat uniform. Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis, all players Miami gave up in the blockbuster deal that sent Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. to South Florida, took the court for the Bucks. These four players combined for 49 points in the contest.

In a symbolic nod to their shared history, the Miami Heat welcomed the former teammates with a video commemorating their time in the city. This gesture added a layer of complexity to the matchup, blending professional rivalry with personal history as the Heat celebrated their improved form while the Bucks faced the harsh realities of their historic slump.

Grand Theft Auto VI Promotion Lights Up FTX Arena

Beyond the basketball action, Wednesday night served as a high-profile promotional event for the upcoming launch of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game is scheduled to launch the following day, Thursday, and the Heat collaborated with the gaming giant to create a unique "Vice City" themed experience for fans in attendance.

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The partnership extended to the court, with players and branding reflecting the aesthetic of the video game. This collaboration highlighted the intersection of major sports franchises and the entertainment industry, using the platform of an NBA regular-season game to generate excitement for one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent memory. The event added a cultural dimension to the athletic competition, drawing attention from fans interested in both basketball and gaming.

Look Ahead to Crucial Upcoming Matchups

Both teams will look to adjust their trajectories as they prepare for their next scheduled games. The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in an attempt to snap their long losing streak and find some momentum in their season. The pressure remains high on Milwaukee to improve their standing after another defeat against a team that has found its identity.

The Miami Heat, buoyed by their sixth straight win and a 9-2 record since their 0-4 start, will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Heat are aiming to maintain their dominance and prove that their current form is sustainable. With strong performances from Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, Miami enters this next matchup as a formidable opponent looking to solidify their position in the Eastern Conference.